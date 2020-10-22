Hometown: Community events offer a taste of fall

Fall is a time for fresh-baked bread, hot turkey dinners and trips to the library to pick out a great book to read on a park bench as yellow, orange and red leaves fall around you. Summer jobs are over and people are starting to think about holiday shopping, even if that might look and feel a little bit different this year. Follow it all up with a nice cup of hot chocolate.
Sound good? Check out these upcoming community events and recent accomplishments:
Brown bread is back
The Simpson United Methodist Church will host its brown bread sale at 1089 Rock City Road in Rock City Falls.
The traditional brown bread includes flours, molasses, raisins and buttermilk, and is steamed in cans in a water bath over the stove for three hours.
The church will take orders until Nov. 16.
Call 518-885-4794 and leave a message with your name, phone number and how many of the $6.50 loaves you want to buy.
The bake sale and hot dog lunch will happen during the Nov. 21 pickup day.
Takeout turkey dinner
The Trinity United Methodist Church will serve a turkey takeout dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 155 Ballard Road, Gansevoort.
Menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Price is $10 per adult; $5 per child. Dinner is by pre-order only.
To place an order, call 518-683-8195 between 10 and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cut-off date for orders is Nov. 4.
Book lovers rejoice
The Chester Public Library is one of the many local libraries eager to welcome book lovers back into the building. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 6307 Main St., Chestertown.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Call the library at 518-494-5384 for more specific information.
Diabetes classes online
Dining with Diabetes, a program for people with diabetes or prediabetes and their family members, is being offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of the Capital District on five Thursdays (excluding Thanksgiving) twice a day at noon and at 7 p.m. starting Nov. 5 via Zoom.
To register, go to http://ccecapitalregion.org/events.
Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals at a restaurant and adopt other healthy habits to help manage diabetes through healthy eating. Recipe ideas provided. Time provided for Q & A. Diabetes and COVID-19 will be discussed.
Folk school shopping
The Adirondack Folk School will host an on-site Holiday Shopping Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Nov. 15 at 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne.
Shop from a selection of ornaments, icicles, cards, soaps, advent calendars, wooden boxes, scarves, hats, frames, jewelry, candles, wreaths nightlights, quilted items and other sweet things.
The event will be largely held outside. Hot chocolate will be served.
For more information, go to www.adirondackfolkschool.org.
Summer jobs end
The LEAP Summer Youth Employment Program ended on a positive note despite COVID-19 challenges.
As Washington County’s American Job Center, LEAP facilitates an annual program that allows kids ages 14-20 to gain work experience and learn new skills while earning a paycheck.
This summer, 19 Washington County kids participated in the program, which ended in September.
There were 11 participating worksites throughout Washington County including Cambridge IGA, Alternative Sentencing/Washington County Youth Bureau, Broadway Lanes, Market 32, Historic Salem Courthouse/Community Center, Whitehall schools, Whitehall Recreation Center, The Garden Barn, Greenwich school bus garage, Sandy Hill & Union Cemetery and the LEAP office.
Alliance gets grant
The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance received a $5,000 grant from the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation to support three the alliance’s core programs including the Trade Education Access Program, the Ti-Works co-working space and living-wage salaries for administrative support.
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them.
