Hometown: Community events offer a taste of fall

Fall is a time for fresh-baked bread, hot turkey dinners and trips to the library to pick out a great book to read on a park bench as yellow, orange and red leaves fall around you. Summer jobs are over and people are starting to think about holiday shopping, even if that might look and feel a little bit different this year. Follow it all up with a nice cup of hot chocolate.

Sound good? Check out these upcoming community events and recent accomplishments:

Brown bread is back

The Simpson United Methodist Church will host its brown bread sale at 1089 Rock City Road in Rock City Falls.

The traditional brown bread includes flours, molasses, raisins and buttermilk, and is steamed in cans in a water bath over the stove for three hours.

The church will take orders until Nov. 16.

Call 518-885-4794 and leave a message with your name, phone number and how many of the $6.50 loaves you want to buy.

The bake sale and hot dog lunch will happen during the Nov. 21 pickup day.

Takeout turkey dinner