Hometown column: Raising money to end Alzheimer's

Some stories just warm your heart, and the story of Christopher Marcantonio is one of them.

He is a Glens Falls boy who raised money for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s in memory of his grandmother, who had the disease. Christopher is making the world a better place. His grandmother would have been proud.

In similar fashion, a Greenwich teacher landed a $500 grant to build school and at-home libraries for her students. The grant money came from a donation from bestselling author James Patterson. Even in this dark time of the coronavirus pandemic, a light should shine on these remarkable folks who still choose to do good.

Also in this column is information on a number of events — both online and in-person — that you might find interesting:

