Hometown column: Raising money to end Alzheimer's

Some stories just warm your heart, and the story of Christopher Marcantonio is one of them.
He is a Glens Falls boy who raised money for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s in memory of his grandmother, who had the disease. Christopher is making the world a better place. His grandmother would have been proud.
In similar fashion, a Greenwich teacher landed a $500 grant to build school and at-home libraries for her students. The grant money came from a donation from bestselling author James Patterson. Even in this dark time of the coronavirus pandemic, a light should shine on these remarkable folks who still choose to do good.
Also in this column is information on a number of events — both online and in-person — that you might find interesting:
Boy, 9, is Grand Champion
Christopher Marcantonio, 9, of Glens Falls has been named a Grand Champion for the Queensbury Walk to End Alzheimer's. Christopher, who has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s, has raised $1,275 for the cause. His grandmother had the disease.
Christopher’s dad, John Marcantonio, is the chair of the Queensbury Walk, but Christopher was adamant that he wanted to raise funds on his own. He asked friends and family for donations and as he closed in on $1,000, more people donated, surprised and inspired at a 9-year-old's determination He helped plant walk signs all over the area in the weeks leading up to the event.
Teacher gets grant
Bestselling author James Patterson and Scholastic Book Clubs announced this week that Greenwich-area teacher Emily Aierstok will receive a grant of $500 and 500 Scholastic Book Clubs Bonus Points for the purpose of building classroom and at-home libraries for her students.
Aierstok is among 5,000 teachers throughout the United States who received a grant, part of a $2.5 million personal donation made by James Patterson. To learn more about the program and see the full list of grant recipients, visit: http://www.scholastic.com/pattersonpartnership/.
As a grant recipient, Aierstok will have access to additional support from Patterson and Scholastic Book Clubs in the form of a special online boutique filled with promotional discounts on books for every type of reader, as well as a monthly newsletter filled with ideas for building classroom and at-home libraries, all created with the goal of helping teachers stretch the dollars even further to benefit as many kids as possible.
For more information, go to http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.
Catholic Daughters to meet
The next Catholic Daughter meeting of Court McLaughlin No. 422 will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs. Wear a mask. A special memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. for deceased members.
Family budget coaching
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is offering a free, confidential Family Budget Coaching Program to community residents. The one-on-one sessions are available to individuals and families who want to improve their financial literacy, set goals, create a savings plan, reduce debt and get a better handle on finances.
The trained coaches will offer sessions either via Zoom or in person in Glens Falls, Warrensburg and Johnsburg.
For more information, contact Roxanne Westcott at rmw38@cornell.edu or 518-668-4881.
Virtual PetAPalooza
Curtis Lumber will host its 11th annual PetAPalooza pet adoption day virtually in the week of Nov. 9-15 online at www.curtislumber.com/petapalooza.
Hundreds of animals from local animal shelters and rescue groups will be available for adoption, including cats, dogs, rabbits and birds. Adopters can browse adoptable pets virtually and safely from home.
For a list of participating shelters/rescue groups and more details, visit www.curtislumber.com/petapalooza or www.facebook.com/clpetapalooza.
Traditional chair caning
Spend a few days learning how to cane your own chair at the Adirondack Folk School, which will offer a class with Christine Ferris-Hubbard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-8 at 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Tuition is $305. Member tuition is $255. There is a $60 materials fee.
Learn how to weave the traditional seven-step caning pattern. Bring along a chair in need of a new caned seat. Preferably, the chair will be rectangular in shape, have less than 85 holes drilled into the seat frame and be in good condition.
Any refinishing should be completed before the class.
Bring a water bucket, scissors and your chair.
For more information, call 518-696-2400 or go to www.adirondackfolkschool.org.
Shop at the Sembrich
The Sembrich has announced the launch of its online gift shop, featuring unique works by local artisans like handmade jewelry, one-of-a-kind home décor items, original greeting cards and more.
Local artisans featured in the gift shop include Susan Cacici, Brenda-Jean Rider and Dr. Jacquiline Touba.
For more information or to browse the online gift shop, visit TheSembrich.org/shop.
The Sembrich is located at 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing.
