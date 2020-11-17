Hometown column: Volunteers recognized for work on fair and more

Tree registrations will be accepted through Nov. 30, and can be submitted by email to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or mail to the museum at 17 Water St., Granville, N.Y. 12832. The museum is also accepting donations for the silent auction. Any questions can be directed to the same email address or by phone at 518-642-1417.

The festival and auction will open online by 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The auction will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 16. The online gallery of trees will remain up through New Year’s Day for holiday viewing and enjoyment.

AAUW branch offers scholarships

For the 67th year, the Adirondack branch of the American Association of University Women is offering its local memorial scholarship. The association advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.

Scholastic record, financial need and evident commitment to completing the college program are factors considered in the selection process. The branch has budgeted for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded. Completed applications are due back by March 1.

Residents of the area served by the AAUW branch are invited to apply. An application package and qualifications are available by logging onto, adirondack.aauw-nys.org. Applicants may also phone 518-668-2985 for information.

Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

