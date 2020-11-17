Hometown column: Volunteers recognized for work on fair and more

Volunteerism is alive and well in Warren County, and Cornell Cooperative Extension has recognized several local people who have dedicated many years to the organization. Read about them and other upcoming events here:
Cooperative Extension honors volunteers
Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County recognized volunteers and community partners during its annual meeting, held virtually on Oct. 29. Each year, volunteers are recognized for the time, talents and interest they dedicated to extending the knowledge and efforts of Cornell Cooperative Extension. This past year, volunteers contributed a total of 7,250 hours.
Richard Chapman of South Glens Falls has volunteered with the organization for 40 years. During that time, he was the co-leader of Queensbury Crafters from 1980 to 1990. In 1989, he joined the Warren County Youth Fair Committee and has been on the committee ever since. He regularly attends meetings and has served as the gatekeeper and greeter during the fair for over a decade.
Barbara Mitchell of Lake George reached 45 years in volunteer service to Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H in 2020. Mitchell served as assistant and club leader (Lake George Raiders) for 13 years from the 1970s until the mid-1980s. She was voted onto the board of directors in 1990 and was president of the board for two years. She has also served on the Budget Committee and as a member of the Fair Committee for most of her active years with extension.
The 2020 Community Partner Award was presented to Megan Nolan, webmaster for the city of Glens Falls, for supporting Cornell Cooperative Extension by sharing its educational programs, events and newsletters on the city's web and social media sites.
Judy Palmer of Schagticoke was awarded the Friend of Extension Award for decades of supporting youth development in Warren County. For more than a decade with the current staff, Palmer served as the registrar for Skye Farm Camp in Bolton. After leaving Skye Farm, Palmer and her husband have continued to support local youths by sponsoring campers and 4-H programming.
Student chosen for leadership program
Granville High School senior Tiernan Weeden has been selected to become a statewide student ambassador for the New York Civil Liberties Union. The Student Ambassadors program is a youth leadership program focused on social justice, activism and the law.
The program offers students the opportunity to learn about civil rights issues affecting their communities, develop youth-led advocacy campaigns, work with professionals on civil liberties issues and more. The students will also learn about inequities amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community service hours and limited stipends are given to the ambassadors. This is a yearlong appointment.
Tiernan is the son of Heather and Roger Weeden of Hampton. His post-secondary goals include pursuing interests in political science and law.
Festival of Trees goes virtual
For the last eight years, the Slate Valley Museum in Granville has ushered in the holiday season with its popular, regional Slate Valley Festival of Trees. This year’s event is still going to take place, but it will be presented virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of bringing trees to the building where they’d be on display for in-person viewing, entrants will be asked to provide photos that will be featured in an online gallery connected to the museum’s website.
Those interested in entering a tree into this year’s festival can download a form at www.slatevalleymuseum.org or call the museum to arrange for mailing or pickup. The entry fee is $25. This fee is waived if the tree is donated for auction.
In addition to donated trees, this year’s silent holiday auction will include a selection of holiday gifts.
Tree registrations will be accepted through Nov. 30, and can be submitted by email to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or mail to the museum at 17 Water St., Granville, N.Y. 12832. The museum is also accepting donations for the silent auction. Any questions can be directed to the same email address or by phone at 518-642-1417.
The festival and auction will open online by 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The auction will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 16. The online gallery of trees will remain up through New Year’s Day for holiday viewing and enjoyment.
AAUW branch offers scholarships
For the 67th year, the Adirondack branch of the American Association of University Women is offering its local memorial scholarship. The association advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.
Scholastic record, financial need and evident commitment to completing the college program are factors considered in the selection process. The branch has budgeted for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded. Completed applications are due back by March 1.
Residents of the area served by the AAUW branch are invited to apply. An application package and qualifications are available by logging onto, adirondack.aauw-nys.org. Applicants may also phone 518-668-2985 for information.
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
