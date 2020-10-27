Hometown Column: Raising money for others as holidays near

As the holidays approach, folks start to think about how they can help others and often find ways to raise money for those who need it most.
Musician Phil Hoyt raised money for Operation Adopt A Soldier. And in the same spirit, Stewart’s Shops and the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area have teamed up to host the Coffee for a Cause fundraiser. Also, the Tulip Project donated Halloween-themed items to the Warren Center nursing home.
Check out these upcoming community events and recent accomplishments:
Concert for a cause
Country musician Phil Hoyt's recent impromptu performance in and around Granville's downtown park raised $5,025 for Wilton-based Operation Adopt A Soldier.
Village officials alerted Hoyt that his planned concert wasn't allowed under state crowd-size guidelines, so he switched to a drive-by performance, inviting the public to donate money and food while safely passing the park.
The nonprofit, all-volunteer OAAS uses donations to send free comfort kits to U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict. It also uses monetary donations to pay the $12-per-box postage fee and purchase goods when donated supplies dwindle.
OAAS' temporary office at 891 Saratoga Road, Wilton, is open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Saturdays to accept donations, and by appointment for large contributions of non-perishable food, snacks and toiletries. A detailed list of acceptable items is posted at www.operationadoptasoldier.org.
Veterans Day dinner
Saratoga American Legion Post 278, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, will host a Veterans Day dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 6 Clancy St.
Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment.
The menu includes stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert for $15. Call 518-695-3011 for tickets. If no answer, leave a message. Limited tickets will be sold.
Folk school shopping day
LAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Folk School will host an on-site Holiday Shopping Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at 51 Main St.
Shop from a selection of ornaments, icicles, cards, soaps, Advent calendars, wooden boxes, scarves, hats, frames, jewelry, candles, wreaths, nightlights, quilted items and other sweet things.
The event will be largely held outside. Hot chocolate will be served. For more information, go to www.adirondackfolkschool.org.
Tulip Project donates
A national organization called the Tulip Project that donates to seniors and is based in the Albany region donated items to Warren Center residents for Halloween.
The items, many of which were Halloween-themed, included puzzles, coloring books, fall decor, cards, hand-painted rocks, door and window hangings, plus candy inside mini decorative pumpkins.
The Tulip Project was started in April by Meghan Regan, a school teacher in suburban Albany, to help seniors through the pandemic.
New gallery exhibit
The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery will host a new solo exhibition and online event called “A Bellyful of Sawdust,” by Steve Rosenzweig, from Nov. 14 through Dec. 18. There will be an online talk with the artist at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85774397697 or visit www.lakegeorgearts.org.
Steve Rosenzweig’s materials include metal, wood, canvas, plastic and paint. Working spontaneously, these materials are cut, bolted, burned, stretched, melted or poured into works that are developed with no blueprint or specific plan.
Coffee for a Cause
Stewart’s Shops and the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area have teamed up for the sixth year in a row to host the Coffee for a Cause fundraiser Nov. 2-8 at 13 Stewart’s shops from Schroon Lake to Glens Falls.
Stewart’s will donate 20 cents from each cup of coffee sold to the Y’s annual campaign.
The Glens Falls Y will benefit from the sales in Glens Falls and Queensbury (Broad Street, Warren Street, Ridge Road, Bay Road, Quaker Road, Sherman Avenue, Aviation Road and West Glens Falls). The Y’s Adirondack Center, located in Brant Lake, will receive proceeds from the northern shops (Schroon Lake, North Creek, Chestertown, Bolton Landing and Warrensburg).
The Coffee for a Cause funds will help support free programs, memberships and child care assistance for neighbors in need. Learn more at stewartsshops.com.
Photo show entries needed
The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is looking for photographers to enter photos of nature or of people enjoying nature for a photography show. The entry deadline is Nov. 30. Up to four entries will be accepted per person.
Entries should be submitted via email to info@wiltonpreserve.org. For specific entry information, call the park office at 518-450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org.
Wilton wellness walk
The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will hold a Wellness Walk led by Linda Hovious, fitness instructor at the Saratoga Springs YMCA, at 10 a.m. Nov. 16. The walk will be gentle exercise for participants at basic fitness levels.
Registration is required. Face masks are required. For more information or to register, call the park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.
Community shred day
TCT Federal Credit Union will host a free Community Shred event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at 4 Hunter Brook Lane in Queensbury.
Donations of non-perishable food items and personal care items, such as soap and hand sanitizer, will be collected in exchange for the free shredding service. Items will be donated to the Queensbury Methodist Church on Aviation Road.
For more information on how to prevent or report identity theft, visit: www.ftc.gov/idtheft. For more information on TCT Federal Credit Union community events, visit: www.tctfcu.org/shred.
