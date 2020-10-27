Hometown Column: Raising money for others as holidays near

As the holidays approach, folks start to think about how they can help others and often find ways to raise money for those who need it most.

Musician Phil Hoyt raised money for Operation Adopt A Soldier. And in the same spirit, Stewart’s Shops and the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area have teamed up to host the Coffee for a Cause fundraiser. Also, the Tulip Project donated Halloween-themed items to the Warren Center nursing home.

Check out these upcoming community events and recent accomplishments:

Concert for a cause

Country musician Phil Hoyt's recent impromptu performance in and around Granville's downtown park raised $5,025 for Wilton-based Operation Adopt A Soldier.

Village officials alerted Hoyt that his planned concert wasn't allowed under state crowd-size guidelines, so he switched to a drive-by performance, inviting the public to donate money and food while safely passing the park.

The nonprofit, all-volunteer OAAS uses donations to send free comfort kits to U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict. It also uses monetary donations to pay the $12-per-box postage fee and purchase goods when donated supplies dwindle.