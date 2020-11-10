HOMETOWN COLUMN: Nursing homes honor their veterans

Centers Health Care is recognizing its veterans this week, in line with the celebration of Veterans Day.
The first veteran highlighted was Nikolaus Steg, 90, who now lives at the Glens Falls Center. Read about Steg in this column and remember all the veterans who fought for our freedoms.
Nursing home highlights veteran
Glens Falls Center recognized veteran Nikolaus Steg, 90, in honor of Veterans Day. Steg was born in Yugoslavia and moved to Germany when he was about 15. He left Germany with his mother during the time of Nazi dictatorship. His father had died while serving in the German Army. In 1950, Steg and his mother moved to Queens, and by December of that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He married his wife Helen in 1953. They were married for 57 years until 2010, when Helen passed away. After his time in the service, Steg worked as a carpenter. Nikolaus and Helen had two kids together, a son and daughter. He has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lake George library to host book sale
The Friends of Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 336 Canada St., Lake George. Book lovers can count on finding a variety of items: adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more.
Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Researching ancestors is program topic
Heritage Hunters will host a one-hour program at 1 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. The topic will be “Researching Ancestors of Meager Means and Even Less Fame, in the 19th Century.” Judith Herbert, a full-time certified genealogist, will present the program.
HH members will receive the Zoom link in their emails. Non-members are invited to join the program and can request the link by emailing the organization’s president, Dave Peck, at davepeck208@hotmail.com.
Wiawaka to hold virtual movie fundraiser
Wiawaka Center for Women will hold a virtual fundraiser, selling tickets to the movie “Radium Girls,” which can be watched from home.
Pre-sale tickets are available now as the movie link will go live on Nov. 16, with tickets being sold throughout November and December.
Tickets are $12 each, and $2 of every ticket goes to Wiawaka. “Radium Girls” was filmed at Wiawaka in the fall of 2016 as the historic property was perfectly suited for the film's time period — the early 1920s.
Watch the trailer and buy tickets with this link: https://watch.eventive.org/radiumgirls/play/5fa18fd365ce0a007ce3a615 or find the link on Wiawaka’s website at www.wiawaka.org or on Wiawaka’s Facebook page, Wiawaka Holiday House Inc.
Museum needs recipes for cookbook
As part of its 25th anniversary, the Slate Valley Museum is planning to create a new edition of its popular original cookbook, “Cooking in the Slate Valley.”
The museum is asking people with connections to the Slate Valley to share their favorite recipes.
The old cookbook, a popular item in the museum’s gift shop for a number of years, contains an array of recipes, most of which are tied to the immigrant heritage in the Slate Valley.
The museum will gather recipes throughout the fall and into the winter and will announce more details about deadlines and printing as the book’s production schedule is made final. If you have a recipe that you’d like to share for consideration, email it to Kijowski at executivedirector@slatevalleymuseum.org or mail a copy to the museum at 17 Water St., Granville, NY 12832.
Crandall library trustees to meet
The board of trustees of Crandall Public Library will meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.crandalllibrary.org.
Church to host drive-thru ham dinner
The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at 15 Maplewood Parkway.
It will be a drive-thru/pick-up dinner; no sit-down meals. The full meal and homemade desserts will be bagged and delivered to your car. Special requests cannot be accommodated. Pre-orders are available.
Dinners will cost $12. Delivery is available. For information call 518-793-1152.
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
