HOMETOWN COLUMN: Nursing homes honor their veterans

Centers Health Care is recognizing its veterans this week, in line with the celebration of Veterans Day.

The first veteran highlighted was Nikolaus Steg, 90, who now lives at the Glens Falls Center. Read about Steg in this column and remember all the veterans who fought for our freedoms.

Nursing home highlights veteran

Glens Falls Center recognized veteran Nikolaus Steg, 90, in honor of Veterans Day. Steg was born in Yugoslavia and moved to Germany when he was about 15. He left Germany with his mother during the time of Nazi dictatorship. His father had died while serving in the German Army. In 1950, Steg and his mother moved to Queens, and by December of that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He married his wife Helen in 1953. They were married for 57 years until 2010, when Helen passed away. After his time in the service, Steg worked as a carpenter. Nikolaus and Helen had two kids together, a son and daughter. He has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

