Hometown column: Kingsbury Cemetery receives new roadside marker

Caleb Bromley on the drums and Joshua Bromley on the bagpipes called guests together for a celebration of the new Kingsbury Cemetery historic road sign on Oct. 17. The young Bromley boys led the march to the early section of the 1780s Kingsbury Street Burial Ground to begin the dedication ceremony.
Read more about the sign dedication and other local events here:
Kingsbury Cemetery sign dedicated
The Kingsbury Cemetery and Revolutionary War Burial Ground at the intersection of state Route 4 and Kingsbury Road in the hamlet of Kingsbury received a newly installed state historic roadside marker Oct. 17 from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
Gen. Burgoyne’s Army passed through the hamlet of Kingsbury on the way to defeat at Saratoga, and several of Burgoyne’s soldiers are interred in Kingsbury Cemetery along with 21 Revolutionary War veterans.
In addition to the revolutionary burials, the marker indicates U.S. Rep. Henry C. Martindale is buried there. Martindale served five terms in the U.S. Congress (1823-1835), had a law office in Sandy Hill (now Hudson Falls) and was appointed a canal appraiser by Gov. William Seward.
Dale and Joan Prouty from the Kingsbury Cemetery Association discussed their quest of locating primary document sources for the 21 Revolutionary War veterans in order to obtain the history marker.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, spoke to the importance of maintaining history and praised the group for bringing attention to this site. Three descendants of Revolutionary War veterans were also in attendance.
Children’s museum offers drop-off day
The World Awareness Children’s Museum will offer a family-friendly “Paint & Sip” event at 1 p.m. Saturday. Guests will create their own picturesque harvest fields in a program led by guest instructor Patrice Jarvis-Weber. The class costs $20 per child/adult duo ($5 for each additional child and $10 for each additional adult). Members receive a 50% discount. The program is limited to 10 people. Families can reserve their spot by calling the museum at 518-793-2773 or emailing director@worldchildrensmuseum.org.
The museum will also offer a Slime Lab special event at 1 p.m. Monday. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. They will get to take home their own slime creation. Cost is $6 per child; $3 per adult. Members get $2 off. The program is limited to eight children. Register by calling 518-793-2773.
WACM will be hosting a Drop-Off Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 to give parents a little free time during the busy Thanksgiving season. Parents can leave their children at the museum for a few hours or the whole day, and they’ll learn about art, play games, do crafts and more.
Drop-Off Day is $40/child for the full day, $30/child for half day or $30/child for the full day and $20 for a half day for members. Children must be at least 3 years old and older and fully potty trained. Reserve a spot by calling 518-793-2773 or emailing director@worldchildrensmuseum.org. The program is limited to 12 children.
Argyle FEAST will not take place this year
The annual Community Thanksgiving Day dinner for Argyle and surrounding communities will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meal is usually organized by Friends Ensuring A Super Thanksgiving.
Ornament and wreaths for sale in Warrensburg
In keeping with tradition, local artisan Sheila Weaver, owner of Seeds of Wisdom By Sheila, was commissioned by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. to design and create the 32nd Christmas in Warrensburgh Limited Edition Ornament.
All ornaments are handcrafted, numbered, signed and dated. The ornament design was inspired by the Native American dream catcher and this year’s theme “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
Orders may be placed by calling 518-466-5497 or emailing taawhalen@yahoo.com, and picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 27 at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St. A limited number of ornaments will also be available at Miller Antiques & More, 3729 Main St., starting on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28, while supply lasts.
Adirondack balsam wreaths are also being sold by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. in time to decorate for the 32nd Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration on the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6. The evergreen wreaths are guaranteed fresh, full and fragrant, and decorated with locally harvested pine cones and a handcrafted red velvet bow.
The wreaths are available in two sizes, 12- and 16-inch frame diameters, and are sold for $12.50 and $15. Limited quantities of larger sizes are also available.
Orders may be placed by calling 518-466-5497 or e-mailing taawhalen@yahoo.com and picked up on from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27 at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St. Wreaths may also be delivered to local businesses. Special arrangements may be made for pickup at a later date.
Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour goes online
The 10th Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour will take place virtually this year. Participants this season are: Matt Chinian, Sara Kelly, Elana Mark, Mark Tougias and George Van Hook.
Visit the website at www.cambridgevalleyart.org to view the galleries.
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!