Hometown column: Kingsbury Cemetery receives new roadside marker

Adirondack balsam wreaths are also being sold by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. in time to decorate for the 32nd Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration on the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6. The evergreen wreaths are guaranteed fresh, full and fragrant, and decorated with locally harvested pine cones and a handcrafted red velvet bow.

The wreaths are available in two sizes, 12- and 16-inch frame diameters, and are sold for $12.50 and $15. Limited quantities of larger sizes are also available.

Orders may be placed by calling 518-466-5497 or e-mailing taawhalen@yahoo.com and picked up on from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27 at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St. Wreaths may also be delivered to local businesses. Special arrangements may be made for pickup at a later date.

Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour goes online

The 10th Cambridge Valley Fine Art Tour will take place virtually this year. Participants this season are: Matt Chinian, Sara Kelly, Elana Mark, Mark Tougias and George Van Hook.

Visit the website at www.cambridgevalleyart.org to view the galleries.

Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

