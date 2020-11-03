Hometown column: In North River, it is time for pie

For more information about Volunteer Connection or to schedule an interview with Tri-County United Way's staff, contact Kathy Tolstrup at ktolstrup@tricountyunitedway.org or call 518-793-3136.

WIC taking appointments by phone

Washington County WIC is still taking appointments by phone during the coronavirus pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public.

WIC has immediate openings available for new participants.

Women who wish to apply for WIC should call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460.

WIC will schedule a time to determine WIC eligibility and, if eligible, complete your entire appointment by phone.

WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who have delivered a baby in the past six months, and children younger than 5 years of age. WIC provides a monthly nutritious food package, free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and referral services.

Grant to aid Georgi museum

The Georgi on the Battenkill Community Park and Museum has received $2,000 in COVID-19 relief funding from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family Foundation.