Hometown column: In North River, it is time for pie

November brings with it thoughts of turkey and stuffing, piping hot and juicy right out of the oven on Thanksgiving Day. Folks are bundling up as temps dip and snowflakes start to flurry around outside. Winter hats and gloves are coming out of storage, and kids are thinking about what they might want for Christmas. Nothing says November like a fresh baked pie. The North River United Methodist Church is ready to make all your pie dreams come true.
Pie sale to benefit church's building fund
The North River United Methodist Church is now hosting its Thanksgiving pie sale.
Choose from apple, pumpkin or cherry. Pies cost $12. Call Roxie Freebern at 518-251-4129 to place an order by Nov. 23.
Delivery is available.
Proceeds will benefit the North River United Methodist Church building fund.
Volunteer Connection portal launched
The Tri-County United Way has launched a local volunteer portal to connect volunteers and agencies in a community-wide effort to deliver needed health and human services programs.
More than 30 nonprofit agencies in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are now publishing their volunteer opportunities and events on Volunteer Connection at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/.
For more information about Volunteer Connection or to schedule an interview with Tri-County United Way's staff, contact Kathy Tolstrup at ktolstrup@tricountyunitedway.org or call 518-793-3136.
WIC taking appointments by phone
Washington County WIC is still taking appointments by phone during the coronavirus pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public.
WIC has immediate openings available for new participants.
Women who wish to apply for WIC should call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460.
WIC will schedule a time to determine WIC eligibility and, if eligible, complete your entire appointment by phone.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who have delivered a baby in the past six months, and children younger than 5 years of age. WIC provides a monthly nutritious food package, free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and referral services.
Grant to aid Georgi museum
The Georgi on the Battenkill Community Park and Museum has received $2,000 in COVID-19 relief funding from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family Foundation.
“This is truly a gift during this very difficult time,” Director Wendy Bordwell said in a statement. “After canceling all events, rentals, and tours, the result was a significant loss of revenue. Stewart’s Shops has consistently supported the Georgi over the years, but this is especially appreciated. These funds will be used to supplement the operational budget for the facility.”
While owned and operated by the town of Salem, the Georgi does not use taxpayer dollars toward its upkeep, relying instead on donations, memberships and rentals.
