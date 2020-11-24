Hometown column: Hartford Central School senior receives DAR award

Envy Geroux lives up to her name. We should all aspire to earn the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Read about Envy and other noteworthy items in this week’s Hometown column:
Geroux is DAR Good Citizen recipient
Hartford Central School District announced that senior Envy Geroux has been selected as the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Envy was nominated by faculty at Hartford and voted by her fellow class members as best exemplifying the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Envy serves as the senior class president and Key Club president. She is a three-sport athlete as a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She is also involved with the math league and Future Farmers of America.
Outside of school, Envy is active in 4-H and serves as a dairy ambassador. She enjoys being around and working with horses. During the summer she worked as a trail guide at Saddle Up Stables in Lake George, and currently works at Ginellen Racing in Hebron. Her goal is to attend SUNY Cobleskill to study animal science.
Envy is the daughter of Pam and Barre Cameron.
Tri-County United Way awards
Each year, Tri-County United Way recognizes individuals and companies who have contributed to the mission of improving lives of families in Washington, Warren and Northern Saratoga counties. The 2019/2020 campaign year was more challenging due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Thomas Hoy Campaign of Distinction Award – Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company. Hoy, as the retired CEO of Glens Falls National Bank, believed passionately in the mission of the United Way where financial support from the bank’s employees and stakeholders support nonprofit organizations whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for the community’s citizens.
- Community Champion Award – Glens Falls Hospital. The Community Champion award is given annually to a business or organization that exemplifies the philosophy that their core values reflect an alignment to the overall betterment of the local community and who believes in the mission of the United Way.
- Helping Hands Award – Queensbury Union Free School District. The Helping Hands award was established in 1999 and is given annually to a school district that truly believes in the mission of the United Way. The financial support from employees and faculty is the highest per capita giving of any school district in the tri-county region.
- Volunteer of the Year – Grace Deyette. The Volunteer of the Year award goes to a recipient who embraces a commitment to improve the quality of life for Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga county residents through service and commitment to Tri-County United Way. Grace Deyette generously donated her talent and time to make bracelets to sell to her friends and family with all of the proceeds being donated to the United Way.
- Outstanding Participation Award – Andritz. The Outstanding Participation Award is given annually to a business or organization that has as one of its core values a belief in the work of the United Way and where overall financial support from their employees and stakeholders exceeds 80% of their employees.
- COVID-19 Response & Recovery Award – Price Chopper Supermarkets and National Grid. The COVID-19 Response & Recovery award was created to recognize the unique and extraordinary contributions and support of local organizations to assist the community during the coronavirus crisis.
- Mario Scarseletta Jr. Community Service Award – Irving Tissue and United Steelworkers Union. The Mario Scarseletta Jr. Community Service Award was established in 2000 in honor of Scarselletta and his many years of service to the tri-county region, its union workers and the United Way. The award is presented to the United Steel Workers Local that raises the highest per capita contribution to the Tri-County United Way Annual Campaign.
Church to host drive-thru ham dinner
The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 15 Maplewood Parkway. It will be a drive-thru/pick-up dinner; no sit-down meals. The full meal and homemade desserts will be bagged and delivered to your car. Special requests cannot be accommodated. Pre-orders are available. Dinners will cost $12. Delivery is available. For information call 518-793-1152.
Food Drive to benefit Open Door Mission
Northern Insuring Agency will host a food drive to benefit the Open Door Mission from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 1-15. Nonperishable items can be dropped off at Northern Insuring Agency, 136 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Items needed include: men’s and women’s underwear; men’s and women’s thermal undergarments (tops and bottoms); men’s and women’s winter boots; gift cards ($10-$15) to Aldi, Family Dollar, Walmart; insulated gloves; turkey or ham; stuffing mix; instant potatoes; canned gravy; canned vegetables; canned sweet potatoes/yams; canned pumpkin or fruit pie filling; pie crust mix.
Catholic Daughters to meet in December
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court McLaughlin 422, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs. Members will gather at 6 p.m. for social time and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
December’s meeting focuses on Toys For TOGA. Members will be bringing toys to be donated to the Toys For TOGA program. New members are always welcome to attend a meeting and join the court in their activities and camaraderie. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
Ornament and wreaths for sale in Warrensburg
In keeping with tradition, local artisan Sheila Weaver, owner of Seeds of Wisdom By Sheila, was commissioned by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. to design and create the 32nd Christmas in Warrensburgh Limited Edition Ornament.
All ornaments are handcrafted, numbered, signed and dated. The ornament design was inspired by the Native American dream catcher and this year’s theme “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
Orders may be placed by calling 518-466-5497 or emailing taawhalen@yahoo.com, and picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St. A limited number of ornaments will also be available at Miller Antiques & More, 3729 Main St., starting on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 28, while supply lasts.
Adirondack Balsam Wreaths are also being sold by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. in time to decorate for the 32nd Christmas in Warrensburgh celebration on the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6. The evergreen wreaths are guaranteed fresh, full and fragrant, and decorated with locally harvested pine cones and a handcrafted red velvet bow.
The wreaths are available in two sizes, 12- and 16-inch frame diameters, and are sold for $12.50 and $15. Limited quantities of larger sizes are also available.
Orders may be placed by calling 518-466-5497 or emailing taawhalen@yahoo.com and picked up on from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the First Baptist Church, 3850 Main St. Wreaths may also be delivered to local businesses. Special arrangements may be made for pickup at a later date.
Festival of Trees goes virtual
For the last eight years, the Slate Valley Museum in Granville has ushered in the holiday season with its popular, regional Slate Valley Festival of Trees. This year’s event is still going to take place, but it will be presented virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of bringing trees to the building where they’d be on display for in-person viewing, entrants will be asked to provide photos that will be featured in an online gallery connected to the museum’s website.
Those interested in entering a tree into this year’s festival can download a form at www.slatevalleymuseum.org or call the museum to arrange for mailing or pickup. The entry fee is $25. This fee is waived if the tree is donated for auction.
In addition to donated trees, this year’s silent holiday auction will include a selection of holiday gifts.
Tree registrations will be accepted through Nov. 30, and can be submitted by email to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or mail to the museum at 17 Water St., Granville, NY 12832. The museum is also accepting donations for the silent auction. Any questions can be directed to the same email address or by phone at 518-642-1417.
The festival and auction will open online by 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The auction will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 16. The online gallery of trees will remain up through New Year’s Day for holiday viewing and enjoyment.
AAUW branch offers scholarships
For the 67th year, the Adirondack branch of the American Association of University Women is offering its local memorial scholarship. The association advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.
Scholastic record, financial need and evident commitment to completing the college program are factors considered in the selection process. The branch has budgeted for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded. Completed applications are due back by March 1.
Residents of the area served by the AAUW branch are invited to apply. An application package and qualifications are available by logging onto, adirondack.aauw-nys.org. Applicants may also phone 518-668-2985 for information.
Church to host drive-thru lasagna dinner
The Centenary United Methodist Church in Greenwich will hold a drive-thru lasagna dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
Reserve a dinner by calling 518-321-8676. Dinners will include either lasagna with meat or vegetables, bread, green salad and brownie and cookie. Meals cost $12. Follow signs on Church Street for pick-up of meals.
Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
