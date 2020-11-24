Hometown column: Hartford Central School senior receives DAR award

Envy Geroux lives up to her name. We should all aspire to earn the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Read about Envy and other noteworthy items in this week’s Hometown column:

Geroux is DAR Good Citizen recipient

Hartford Central School District announced that senior Envy Geroux has been selected as the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Envy was nominated by faculty at Hartford and voted by her fellow class members as best exemplifying the characteristics of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Envy serves as the senior class president and Key Club president. She is a three-sport athlete as a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She is also involved with the math league and Future Farmers of America.

Outside of school, Envy is active in 4-H and serves as a dairy ambassador. She enjoys being around and working with horses. During the summer she worked as a trail guide at Saddle Up Stables in Lake George, and currently works at Ginellen Racing in Hebron. Her goal is to attend SUNY Cobleskill to study animal science.

Envy is the daughter of Pam and Barre Cameron.

Tri-County United Way awards