HOMETOWN: Chester seeks to document pandemic; Veterans place flags; Surprise gift greets great-grandmother

Chester seeks to document pandemic
CHESTER — The town of Chester is putting a call out to local residents to help them document the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum is looking for objects that shape residents' current lives that the museum can archive so future generations will be able to understand what life was like for the community in 2020.
Share your photos, drawings, writings and paintings, and whatever else will give a sense of and tell the story of how the COVID-19 pandemic changed lives.
Some things can be shared using email and items will be collected once a plan is in place. Email HistSocTwnChester@gmail.com using “COVID-19 memory” as subject.
Saratoga Builders awards scholarships
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Builders Association, Inc. has awarded two $1,000 scholarships this year. One is the annual SBA Scholarship and the other is the annual “Bob Best" Memorial Scholarship.
Patrick Egan of Saratoga Springs is a senior at Saratoga Springs High School and will be attending SUNY Oswego to study construction management.
Sean Kempf of Saratoga Springs is a senior at Saratoga Springs High School and will be attending Alfred State College to study construction management.
The Saratoga Builders Association makes these student scholarship awards available annually to high school seniors or college students who are planning to pursue a career in the construction industry.
BOCES educator earns national recognition
SARATOGA SPRINGS — WSWHE BOCES announced that Assistant Coordinator for Model Schools Laurie Guyon was among five educators chosen for the 2020 NextGen: Emerging EdTech Leaders Program on May 19. Guyon was chosen from a group of finalists nationwide based on their personal essays and the diversity of the populations they serve, among other criteria.
The program annually recognizes rising technology leaders in K-12 school districts across the United States who have embraced technological innovation to improve education outcomes.
The 2020 NextGen Leaders were honored virtually during the CoSN Annual Conference.
The award comes at a pivotal time in remote learning. WSWHE BOCES has been supporting teachers with many aspects of this transition. It began with the WSWHE Model Schools team designing a resource website and continues with daily webinars and newsletters.
Guyon has been helping teachers learn new ways to teach in an online environment. It started with daily office hours to get teachers up to speed with EdTech tools. The main goal was to help teachers with Google Classroom and Google Meet. Teachers have the opportunity to schedule individual time with her and many do daily. She and the model schools team shifted to offering daily technology-based webinars.
“I love what I do,” Guyon said in a statement. “It's a privilege every day to support educators in the creative learning experience. I am honored that CoSN chose me as an Emerging EdTech Leader for 2020.”
Bolton library holds online plant sale
BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Free Library is holding an online plant sale for the next two weeks.
A $10 donation will be collected.
Plants will be sold on a first come, first served basis. They can either be delivered or picked up at the library, 4922 Lake Shore Drive.
Go to www.boltonfreelibrary.org for more information.
Gardening classes available online in June
LAKE GEORGE — Caldwell Lake George Library has linked with Warren County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Coordinator Jessica Holmes to provide a series of free online gardening programs live on Zoom.
Landscape Design will be at 2 p.m. June 11. Container gardening will be at 2 p.m. June 25.
Preregistration is required. To sign up, send an email to Jessica at jmh452@cornell.edu.
Saratoga Book Festival will be online
The Saratoga Book Festival is canceled, but bestselling memoirist, essayist, and playwright Roger Rosenblatt, whose latest book is “The Story I Am: Mad About the Writing Life,” will join in a conversation about the importance of journaling and documenting everyday life during the pandemic with EricaFreudenberger, of the Southern Adirondack Library System.
Saratoga Springs Public Library Director Ike Pulver will moderate this program from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at https://sspl.libcal.com/calendar/programs/BookFestivalMemories.
Livestock production topic of programs
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will hold two programs on small-scale livestock production.
The first presentation, “Starting a Small Poultry Flock In The Adirondacks,” will be at 6:30 p.m. June 2 via Zoom. Topics include: housing, feed, water, space requirements, local ordinances, and breeds of chickens, ducks, and geese.
The second program, “Starting a Meat Rabbitry,” will be at 6:30 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. Topics include: housing, feed, water, space requirements, local ordinances, and breeds of meat rabbits.
The programs are free, but registration is required by calling 518-623-3291 or emailing jfb32@cornell.edu.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
