HOMETOWN: Chester seeks to document pandemic; Veterans place flags; Surprise gift greets great-grandmother

Chester seeks to document pandemic

CHESTER — The town of Chester is putting a call out to local residents to help them document the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum is looking for objects that shape residents' current lives that the museum can archive so future generations will be able to understand what life was like for the community in 2020.

Share your photos, drawings, writings and paintings, and whatever else will give a sense of and tell the story of how the COVID-19 pandemic changed lives.

Some things can be shared using email and items will be collected once a plan is in place. Email HistSocTwnChester@gmail.com using “COVID-19 memory” as subject.

Saratoga Builders awards scholarships

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Builders Association, Inc. has awarded two $1,000 scholarships this year. One is the annual SBA Scholarship and the other is the annual “Bob Best" Memorial Scholarship.

Patrick Egan of Saratoga Springs is a senior at Saratoga Springs High School and will be attending SUNY Oswego to study construction management.