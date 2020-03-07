Hometown: Car dealer supports puppet program

SALEM — Salem Central School District announced pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration has begun. The process is as follows:

To register for pre-kindergarten, parents and guardians of children who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are asked to contact the elementary office at 518-854-9505 and provide the district with required information. An informational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 23 in the primary gymnasium.

To register for kindergarten, parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are asked to contact the elementary office at 518-854-9505 and provide the district with required information. An informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 23 in the primary gymnasium.

Additionally, a screening for incoming kindergarten students (who have not attended Salem’s Pre-K program) is scheduled for May 11. Kindergarten visitation day is scheduled for May 29.

Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to return registration packets at the informational meetings. School administrators and other school staff will explain the screening process, present strategies for parents and guardians to prepare children entering school, schedule appointments for the screening sessions, and provide information about health requirements.