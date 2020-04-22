Hometown: Cambridge students build shrub fences

Cambridge Elementary School contracts with the Commission for Economic Opportunity in Troy to run the UPK program. The program is grant funded, and provides for a maximum of 18 students with one teacher and one classroom aide.

In the event more than 18 eligible students apply, a lottery will be conducted to randomly select the students. Those not selected are then placed on a waiting list and contacted if there are any openings. The lottery is scheduled for June 5.In the event school is not in session, the lottery will be recorded and available for families to view.

Wiawaka fundraiser moved to September

LAKE GEORGE — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George announced its annual Ladies of the Lake Luncheon held at the Lake George Club will move from June 15 to Sept. 21. Tickets are $100 per person. The annual fundraiser provides critical funding for Wiawaka to maintain its historic property and buildings.

Tickets may be purchased online at wiawaka.org and sell out quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.wiawaka.org.

Wiawaka is seeking nominations for the “Mary Fuller, Women Helping Women Award” given at the luncheon to an organization or individual who has made a positive difference in the lives of women.