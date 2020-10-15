Hometown: Boy Scouts clean up along Feeder Canal

Boy Scouts clean up along Feeder Canal
Glens Falls Troop 4 Boy Scouts did their annual Feeder Canal trash cleanup Oct. 10. In November 2019 the troop was awarded the Environmental Stewardship Award by the Feeder Canal Alliance. At that time Troop 4 promised to do a cleanup of the Feeder Canal every fall.
The boys brought their kayaks and canoes to the boat launch in Glens Falls and were armed with bags and poker sticks to grab the trash from the sides and from under the water. The boys were able to gather bags of smelly trash, some road cones and the plastic inside of a car wheel well from the canal this year.
Many bikers and walkers gave the boys encouragement from the canal path.
Equine center to host golf tourney
GRANVILLE — Nipper Knolls Equine Center Inc. will host an “Anytime Golf Tournament” fundraiser at Ondawa Greens Country Club, 217 Scotch Hill Road, Cambridge. Golfers can participate in this virtual tournament on the day of their choice between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31.
The format is a two-person scramble with the option of playing nine or 18 holes. Each paid entrant receives a gift, and veterans receive a special token of appreciation.
Teams will turn in their scorecards at the golf course and prizes will be awarded for the first- through third-place teams for the nine holes and the 18 holes.
Additionally, a prize will be awarded for the best team name, as well as other fun competitions. The winners will be announced on Nipper Knolls Equine Center’s website and Facebook page.
Teams should register by Friday. The cost is $30 per person for nine holes, and $35 per person for 18 holes. To help improve scores and raise additional dollars, mulligans and putt-agains can be purchased. For additional details and to register, email roxanne@nipperknolls.com.
Nipper Knolls Equine Center is a nonprofit organization that provides horses, equipment, and a center where therapists and certified instructors provide equine-assisted therapies and riding instruction. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/nipperknolls orwww.nipperknolls.com.
Heritage Hunters to hold Zoom meeting
Instead of a full day annual Heritage Hunters conference, this year’s speaker, Dr. Thomas Jones, will deliver a presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. The topic will be “Out-of-State Workarounds for In-State Record Shortages.” It features the case study of Thomas Greenfield, a man who owned no land and left no record of heirs.
Jones will take viewers through the reconstruction of Thomas Greenfield’s family — two wives and 18 children — from direct and indirect evidence in DNA and in common and obscure records from national to local levels, mostly from states where Thomas never lived.
HH members will receive the Zoom link in their emails. Non-members are invited and can request the link by emailing the organization’s president Dave Peck at davepeck208@hotmail.com.
Jones has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from teaching colleges, and a doctorate in philosophy. In 1994, having pursued his own family history for over three decades, he became a certified genealogist. He is a professor emeritus at Gallaudet University, where he retired after 30 years. Since 2002 he has co-edited the National Genealogical Society Quarterly. He has written two genealogical textbooks, over 40 articles, and is the recipient of several awards. He has been featured at many genealogical conferences and workshops.
Heritage Hunters of Saratoga County is an organization for people who are interested in genealogy and historical research. Meetings are the third Saturday of most months and are held at the Town Hall in Schuylerville. Membership dues of $15 per person or $20 per couple and can be sent to Carol Waldron at 4 Patricia Lane, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.
2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday
QUEENSBURY — The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in Queensbury on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for dementia care, support and research.
The event, which attracted nearly 1,000 participants and raised more than $175,000 in 2019, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals or in small groups of friends and family on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the southern Adirondack region.
The walk is co-chaired by John Marcantonio of South Glens Falls and Kym Hance of Porter Corners.
“This is my fifth year as a co-chair of the Queensbury walk. Only through a continued commitment will we one day have the first Alzheimer’s survivor,” said Marcantonio. “This year, I’m walking in a small group in downtown Glens Falls, where my mom lived for years before she was put into more formal care.”
The opening ceremony will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by dementia in a “view only” and “drive-by” format from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack.
Every year on walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's or another dementia with blue, yellow, purple and orange Promise Garden flowers. These flowers highlight the different reasons for taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The blue flower represents people who are living with dementia. The yellow flower represents people who care for their loved ones living with dementia. The purple flower represents people who lost their loved ones to Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The orange flower represents those who support the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
Children’s museum finger-painting event
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will host a Finger Painting with Friends event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 89 Warren St.
Participants will look at all the colors of fall in art from the museum’s collection, and learn how to use their hands and fingers to create unique autumnal masterpieces. The event costs $6 per child; $3 per adult. Members get $2 off. The workshop is limited to eight children. Sign up by calling 518-793-2773 or emailing director@worldchildrensmuseum.org.
Ti Festival of Trees dates are set
TICONDEROGA — After careful evaluation, the Ticonderoga Historical Society has decided to go ahead with plans for its annual Festival of Trees, which will take place at the Hancock House on Nov. 23 through Dec. 31.
The theme for this year’s event is “Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol,” and organizations and individuals are invited to participate and compete for cash awards. Decorated trees, centerpieces, and other displays do not have to follow the suggested theme, and some organizations have already signed up to place trees within the four-story Georgian-revival house.
Trees will be judged by an anonymous panel of three individuals. Prizes will be awarded for best theme, with a $100 prize; most creative, with a $100 prize; best children’s (under 18), with a $50 prize; and best non-tree holiday display, with a $50 prize. A discretionary “President’s Award” will also be presented.
Returning this year will be a holiday train layout, courtesy of the Upstate Model Railroaders. The train layout, and educational material about the history of trains in our region, is made possible by grants from Stewart’s Shops and the Ticonderoga Cultural Arts Alliance.
Trees can be any size; however, fire regulations allow only artificial trees. Additionally, lighting must comply with UL approval codes. Decorated trees must be in place no later than Nov. 22 and must be removed the week of Jan. 2.
Group tours are available by reservation. To secure a space, or for additional questions, contact the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
