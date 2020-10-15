Hometown: Boy Scouts clean up along Feeder Canal

GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children's Museum will host a Finger Painting with Friends event at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 89 Warren St.

Participants will look at all the colors of fall in art from the museum’s collection, and learn how to use their hands and fingers to create unique autumnal masterpieces. The event costs $6 per child; $3 per adult. Members get $2 off. The workshop is limited to eight children. Sign up by calling 518-793-2773 or emailing director@worldchildrensmuseum.org.

Ti Festival of Trees dates are set

TICONDEROGA — After careful evaluation, the Ticonderoga Historical Society has decided to go ahead with plans for its annual Festival of Trees, which will take place at the Hancock House on Nov. 23 through Dec. 31.

The theme for this year’s event is “Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol,” and organizations and individuals are invited to participate and compete for cash awards. Decorated trees, centerpieces, and other displays do not have to follow the suggested theme, and some organizations have already signed up to place trees within the four-story Georgian-revival house.