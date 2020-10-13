Hometown: Adrianna Drindak selected as 4-H delegate

Science, especially as it relates to trees, is her passion. Her Green Team Project and her work with the hemlock wooly adelgid and forestry has now extended beyond 4-H to adult programming. She participated in the NYS Logger Training and as a junior assistant in hemlock wooly adelgid monitor training. She is also actively engaged in the 4-H Shooting Sports, where she has served as a Teen Ambassador for NYS 4-H Shooting Sports and most recently completed the requirements for National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador.

For more information about 4-H in Warren County, go to warren.cce.cornell.edu or the blog warrencounty4-h.blogspot.com, or email the office at warren@cornell.edu or call 518-668-4881.

Wild About Blue fundraiser goes online

The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is merging its Wild About Blue fundraiser with their Blues for the Karner Blues and Bluegrass for the Karner Blues concerts into two streaming events with the help of Caffe Lena.