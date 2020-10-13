Hometown: Adrianna Drindak selected as 4-H delegate

Drindak selected as 4-H delegate
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County announced that Adrianna Drindak has been selected as one of eight New York State 4-H delegates to the National 4-H Conference, usually held at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
The five-day event brings youths from around the country together to discuss important topics that are shaping the current and future of the 4-H experience. The event will likely be held virtually April 10-15.
Drindak has been an active member of the Warren County 4-H program since 2018 and a member of the Saratoga County 4-H program for 10 years. She has been active in both 4-H clubs and special interest programs during that time.
She has participated in the following program areas since joining Warren County: Youth Fair, Public Presentations, state and national 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassadors, STARR (State Teen Action Representative Retreat), the NYS Fair, the Green Team, Career Explorations at Cornell University and the 4-H Adirondack Guide program, among many other activities.
She joined the 4-H Adirondack Guide program in 2017 and has quickly risen to a leadership role in the program. Like many guides, she has a sincere interest in the forests, fields and waters of the surrounding area. She also participates in Wildlife Habitat Education programming, including the WHEP-Xpedition event, where she has placed first in the senior division the last two years.
Science, especially as it relates to trees, is her passion. Her Green Team Project and her work with the hemlock wooly adelgid and forestry has now extended beyond 4-H to adult programming. She participated in the NYS Logger Training and as a junior assistant in hemlock wooly adelgid monitor training. She is also actively engaged in the 4-H Shooting Sports, where she has served as a Teen Ambassador for NYS 4-H Shooting Sports and most recently completed the requirements for National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador.
For more information about 4-H in Warren County, go to warren.cce.cornell.edu or the blog warrencounty4-h.blogspot.com, or email the office at warren@cornell.edu or call 518-668-4881.
Wild About Blue fundraiser goes online
The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is merging its Wild About Blue fundraiser with their Blues for the Karner Blues and Bluegrass for the Karner Blues concerts into two streaming events with the help of Caffe Lena.
The weekend will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday with a free broadcast of the Resonators playing a set for the Blues for the Karner Blues. This can be viewed either through Caffe Lena’s or Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park’s Facebook or YouTube pages. The music will be interspersed with short videos taken at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park to introduce viewers to the Saratoga Sandplains and its most famous resident, the endangered Karner blue butterfly.
Each year at Wild About Blue, the Metamorphosis Award honors someone for making positive and dramatic changes in the community. Instead of having a human honoree this year, the Karner blue butterfly is being honored since it was the catalyst for the first land protection efforts undertaken by the town of Wilton, along with state DEC and The Nature Conservancy.
On Friday and Saturday, more short videos will be posted on the Preserve & Park’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The weekend will wrap up at 4 p.m. Sunday with a free broadcast of the Schroon River String Band playing a set for Bluegrass for the Karner Blues.
Like the kick-off event, short videos about the Preserve & Park will play interspersed with the bluegrass music. This event can also be viewed either through Caffe Lena’s or Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park’s Facebook or YouTube pages.
All weekend people are invited to visit the online auction at www.32auctions.com/wildaboutblue2020 to bid on items or donate to support the education, conservation, and outdoor recreation projects of Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park.
For more information, visit the website at www.wiltonpreserve.org/wild-about-blue. Blues for the Karner Blues and Bluegrass for the Karner Blues were funded by Saratoga Arts, which were made possible with a Community Arts Grant funded by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
Reducing financial stress is workshop topic
Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County and RethinkingDebt is offering a free workshop at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. CCE will assist in reviewing a plan to stay organized and get a budgeting system together.
Pre-registration is requested by Oct. 19 and can be done by contacting the Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County office at washington@cornell.edu or at 518-746-2560.
Pumpkin roll sale set in Hartford
HARTFORD — The Hartford Fire Auxiliary will hold a Pumpkin Roll sale for pickup on Oct. 24 at the Route 40 HVFC Firehouse. Orders must be placed by Oct. 16.
The roll is homemade but sold frozen. Rolls cost $15. For more information, contact Diane at 518-632-5351.
Drive-thru roast beef dinner to be served
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at 15 Maplewood Parkway. This dinner will be a drive-thru, pick-up dinner only.
Dinners will be bagged and delivered to cars. The full meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, with French onion soup and a homemade dessert.
Pre-orders are recommended. Dinner cost $12. Delivery is available by calling 518-793-1152.
Master gardener training to start in January
WARRENSBURG — Applications are being accepted for the Warren County Master Gardener Training Program that will begin in January. The program is open to anyone who has an interest in expanding their gardening experience and knowledge.
Learn how to improve gardens and landscapes. Learn scientifically based gardening information in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere. Learn by sharing information with fellow master gardeners during the training, and following the training by participating in community-based horticultural programs, educational projects and helping people in the community with their gardening questions.
The Master Gardener Training Program offers information provided by the many scientists, educators and garden experts associated with Cornell University. The course includes information about botany; entomology; organic gardening; soil health; use of fertilizers; plant diseases; good flower, fruit and vegetable growing practices; and wildlife management.
Contact the master gardener program at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County for more information. Applications are due Dec. 18. For information, call 518-623-3291 or email jmh452@cornell.edu.
LEAP seeks winter coat donations
FORT EDWARD — LEAP is currently accepting donations of new and gently used winter coats of all sizes for children and adults. This annual coat drive will provide vital winter coats for individuals in Washington County.
LEAP, or Learning, Employment, Assistance, Partnership, was formerly known as the Washington County EOC.
Coats are needed for children and adults of all ages and sizes. Aroxy Cleaners has committed to dry cleaning all donated children’s coats during the month of October. New and gently used winter coats will be accepted at five LEAP sites as well as at upcoming events.
For more information, contact Outreach and Development Coordinator Jennifer Frigolette at 518-746-2194 or Jennifer.Frigolette@leapservices.org.
Taste NY Producer Showcase seeks buyers
Registration is now open to buyers and other attendees for the first-ever Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27, featuring 60 New York food and beverage companies. Retailers, restaurants, grocers, specialty markets, schools, institutions and distributors are encouraged to register online by Oct. 20 at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. There is a $5 fee for buyers to participate.
To complement the producer showcase and help its vendors be prepared, organizers are also offering a training webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday to help vendors of the virtual food show, as well as any other company, learn how to pitch their product in a virtual business-to-business environment. Topics included in this one-hour online session will include using virtual platforms, telling your company’s story, and how to make you and your products look good on the computer screen. Registration is free, but required at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase will utilize Webex, an interactive videoconferencing platform that will enable vendors to present their product and tell the story of their company in a virtual format. Buyers and vendors will have the ability to communicate via a chat feature immediately following each presentation to discuss pricing or offer additional information.
In addition to the virtual presentations, both buyers and vendors will receive an electronic directory of all participants before the event so that they can be prepared and follow along easily during the fast-paced virtual food show.
There are 60 New York food and beverage companies registered to share their products virtually on Oct. 27, ranging from farm products to processed foods to alcoholic beverages and everything in between from all corners of the state.
For more information about the Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, call the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
