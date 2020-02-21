Floyd Dumas celebrates 100 years

QUEENSBURY — On Jan. 26, the day of the 100th birthday of Floyd Dumas, his family and friends joined together at his home to celebrate him.

His wife of 75 years, Vivian, their three children, Bonnie Gregory, David and Stephen, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and his four caregivers were there to celebrate with him.

Born on Jan. 26, 1920, in Malone, he was in the U.S. Army during World War II and was an escaped prisoner of war, receiving many medals for his service.

Following his time in the Army, he returned to his hometown and married Vivian LaPage. They moved to Danbury, Connecticut, and then returned to Glens Falls where he worked in several stores in men’s clothing departments and became a well-known tailor in the area, retiring about five years ago.

He was also an avid golfer until he was about 98.

Floyd resides with his wife in their home in Queensbury.