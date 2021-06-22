Horoscopes

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some see the negative space as full of potential to put something into. Others hold the space as a sacred and essential balance to the main beauty. To you, the beauty is the space. You’ll honor it, creating much peace for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The most exciting thing you can do today is a piece of decidedly unglamourous work. It turns out the key to creation is mostly humble actions in service of a splendid cause.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A relationship is better played out than analyzed, which is like examining a snowflake, which melts in your hand as it is observed. Stay in the moment, appreciating the natural environment of a thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What another person wants from you seems fine. But to enact it without really owning it is weak. Better to make the choice yourself and stand by it, not because they want you to but because it’s something you can get behind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your mental process is settling into a new order. It’s like answers are coming to you from outer space and painting your inner space in a new hue that will have you “redecorating” for weeks.