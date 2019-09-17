A message for the last day of this Saturn retrograde: Once a thing is broken (for instance, a heart), you don’t have to worry anymore about it getting broken. You can appreciate it in more dimensions — what it is and what it was — without hope it will become perfect or fear it will get ruined. You’ll accept it, yield to its flaws, relate to its fragility.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 17). Throughout the year, there will be times you’ll live it up and laugh it down, and those will work brilliantly. More times, you’ll work through the challenge with meticulous and determined persistence — you’ll have so much of that at your disposal. And your vitality increases with lifestyle changes you make in November. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 18, 1, 3, 33 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can be mean to yourself sometimes. You wouldn’t hang out with people who talk to you the way you talk to yourself when you’re being mean. Interrupt the pattern. Try distracting yourself with positive influences.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The way that words, ideas and art are conceived will have a direct correlation with how they are received. What comes from the heart will go to the heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Taking charge of your own focus seems like a basic right, but your life and work can be so tied in to the lives and work of others that autonomous acts can be surprisingly hard to carry out. At least you’re needed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re going to have a hard time carrying out the goals you believe you should be committed to, but it won’t be hard at all to do the things you really want to do. So the trick is in wanting what’s good for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Success will be a matter of taking charge of your definition of it and then honoring that. Be reasonable, and start small. Also, there’s really no point in getting mired in a history of all the things that haven’t worked so far. Clean the slate.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You used to give yourself credit for learning new things, but these days, picking up new skills is a daily adaptation to the escalating pace of technology. Still, pat yourself on the back. You keep getting smarter!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Humans are social creatures for which the approval of others can be a matter of trivia or a matter of survival. Luckily, you’re in for a few days of ease with a relaxed attitude that doesn’t change based on your approval rating.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The things that reward one person may not mean much to another. It will be especially important to get this right on a you-to-you basis, as it will be hard to motivate yourself without the proper reward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Time and trust are the themes of the day. Timeframes have a lot to do with people’s willingness to participate. Tell people upfront the amount of time they’ll be expected to put in. Start brief, and build.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What appears from the outside to be a solidly built relationship may be, from the perspective of those living in it, more like a set piece on a stage. Respect that every relationship is different, and make no assumptions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The role of caregiver can be a soul-enriching one to take on, especially when the other person really is your responsibility. But when the other person is taking advantage of your kindness, it’s another dynamic entirely.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). New relationships will start with a simple hello. No special knowledge or attractive qualities need come into play, because what really matters in building rapport is the exchange of pleasant vibes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.