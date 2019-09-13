While Scorpio, the second water sign, is the energy associated with life and death, Pisces, the final water sign, moves these ideas forward to a bodiless realm, where existence moves through life and death without noting the difference. This is why the full Pisces moon this Friday the 13th is the perfect setting for spooks.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 13). Your Friday the 13th birthday brings surprises, and then amplifies and sweetens them. As the weeks progress, so do your interests. Opportunities arise that are positively catered to you. December brings a risky, but worthwhile proposition. March starts a competition. Your training positions you for the win. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 48, 9, 20, 6 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The pride that disallows you to do things that would weaken you is different from pride that has to inflate itself — a puffed up version of low self-esteem. Recognize the difference and you’ll know who to trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re in for one of your favorite happenings — when you feel called to go somewhere or do a thing that’s a little out of character for you, and wind up meeting a new person. It feels like destiny, and it is.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No one is happy all of the time. And without the contrast of unhappy moments in the past you wouldn’t be able to capture some of the subtle shades of happiness that visit you today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you first bite into information, it’s as juicy as an apple. And just like an apple, it will be better to devour it one sitting. If you leave it for later, then it will brown and be far less appealing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Is the owner the one who pays for a thing, the one who uses it more often or the one who loves it the most? You’ll be in a better position if you don’t assume to know the ownership of a thing. Observe and learn.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Dare to share your more obscure interests. There’s a subreddit for everything! And today, chances are that the niche topics might be the ones that connect you most fondly with others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll see more with your eyes closed today. Quickly gather your impressions and then check inside. That’s where all the interesting and valuable stuff will be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The best answer might not be the final one. Make sure to follow the chain of command because the right protocol will make or break a deal. Certain egos must be satisfied in order to move forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As it goes with the human chain, and chains in general, much depends on position. You can be swung by the links that come before and after you. When this happens, there’s nothing to do but to go with it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your emotional dial has lost all capacity for mild settings. So you won’t just like or dislike a thing; you’ll love or oppose it, immerse yourself in it or ignore it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Feeling your feelings takes more courage than surfing in the ocean but isn’t as dangerous. The ocean is much bigger than you. Your feelings, however they may rise up, will never be too much for you to handle.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sometimes doing very intelligent work actually requires you not to think as much, at least not consciously. Trust that there’s a great deal of intelligence working below the surface today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.