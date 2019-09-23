In one lovely Libran legend, two identical birds coexist on the tree of life. One bird delights in eating the fruits from the tree; the other looks down from above and rejoices in the other’s eating. As the Libra sun heralds the autumnal equinox, appreciate the pleasure of the other as a balance for autumn’s bounty.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 23). You’ll separate what you want from what others in your life want from you. It’s a powerful distinction to make. You’ve the courage to follow your heart’s lead. It will take you to beautiful settings. You’ll exchange promises. A lucrative deal in January opens up an exploration. Passionate missions start in February. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Keeping up with people is harder than it should be. You’ve so many ways to stay in touch, and yet your responsibilities and distractions make it challenging to find the time. But try. You’ll be glad you did.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Intense emotional action doesn’t always add excitement to your life as promised. Sometimes, it drains your reserves and makes you numb instead. Steer clear of drama today, as there will be no thrill in it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can’t move forward without taking a risk, although you may be so used to some risk-taking that you hardly notice it. It’s become a part of your daily life and the way you “do you.”
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You never feel so powerful as when you empower others. To teach, to watch people grow and to give what people might not have if it weren’t for you — this is a feeling like no other.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you think that you’re alone in your lifestyle, you’re both wrong and right. People all over the world have similar challenges, habits and solutions for dealing with daily life. Your way is still unique and worth sharing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Weakness is repellant. People want to see themselves as courageous and effective, and displays of weakness make them doubt their own abilities. You’ll get more support failing boldly than making a weak attempt.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Low-hanging fruit has a reputation for being too easy for respectable consumption. On the other hand, only a fool would pass up the abundance of life to make things harder for no reason. The sweetness is right there for you. Take it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People grow in different ways. Some develop on the inside before the outside catches up, and others do the reverse. Be patient with the growth process and accept whatever form growth comes in.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Letting your current budget dictate your future fun is no fun at all. See what you want first and then figure out how much you need to earn to get there.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want something different from what the others on your team want. These goals don’t have to be at odds. There are ways to work this to the advantage of all.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re comfortable with yourself and therefore won’t be lonely when you’re alone. In fact, you could use more alone time. It helps you connect with your purpose and feed your soul the custom diet it craves.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Surround yourself with people who want what’s best for you. How do you know who they are? Their actions will tell you. Also, when a person’s words are supportive but their actions aren’t, go with the message inside the action.
