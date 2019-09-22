Mercury and Saturn throw shade in the sky today, suggesting that our outlook is more susceptible to influence. And because we are only human, wired with a stronger impetus to avoid pain than to seek happiness, fear will have a longer shadow and things will seem much more worrisome than they are. So hang on through this very brief storm.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 22). Once upon a time, you made up your mind about who you wanted to be, and you now embody that vision. Once again, you’ll imagine a new version. You’ll attract the people who can help you and willfully create the circumstances to help you evolve. Love yourself as you are. It’s your last chance before the leap. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 39, 33, 18 and 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can chalk some things up to compatibility or incompatibility and leave it there, no analyzation necessary. It’s not a matter of anyone being particularly right, wrong, better or worse. It’s a simple matter of fit.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best teachers don’t tell the students what to think. Instead, they share illuminating knowledge that shines a light on possibilities and makes exploration possible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The first step in changing self-defeating behaviors is in realizing that this is indeed what they are. Anything that doesn’t bring you closer to the person you want to be is defeating your purpose.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll put on a sunny attitude, and you’ll take calculated risks. Without a sunny attitude, stakes seem higher, and that sucks the fun out taking your chances. Luck and attitude are closely related.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve already found what works for you. It’s because you’re so secure in this that you’re able to marvel at what works for others, and you won’t be afraid to investigate and experiment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way you communicate will directly impact the quality of your relationships. Improvement in this regard will have little to do with words. It’s mostly about how you see the other person, which your approach and attitude reflect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be around those who seem to be able to unnerve you just with their presence. Somehow they will inspire you to communicate in ways you weren’t expecting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes, you have to negotiate for yourself; sometimes, you have to fight for yourself. Knowing the difference is key. A good assessment of the situation is a mark of maturity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll be learning something new. Start with the basics. It will be tempting to skip to the fun stuff, but that would also be a waste of time. Going in order and learning foundational skills will improve everything that happens next.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Seeing the best in others takes just as much energy as seeing the worst in others. Since the kinder approach nets better results, eschewing cynicism is the practical thing to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When trouble follows a person, as innocent as that person may be, you’d still be wise to stay aware and ready for possibilities you wouldn’t have to consider around the trouble-free.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you change, what will happen as a result? This is the unknown that keeps you moving forward in faith and curiosity. Surprises and unexpected delights are around the bend.
