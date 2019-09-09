Mars in Virgo, the sign of perfection, and Saturn in Capricorn, the sign of competition and power, arrange favorably for those who endeavor to put their best face fo rward. The cosmic warning here comes from the cautionary tale of Narcissus, which suggests that he is still, to this day, admiring himself in a pool of the underworld.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 9). You will see a world of strange beauty. You will know what it’s like to be unknown and to be known too well. Somewhere between these states you will find your comfort zone. Your professional life is guided by passion. November brings union. May brings transformation. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 39, 20 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You accepted a role knowing that you wouldn’t play it like most people do. There are expected behaviors that come along with the territory, but you’ll enact them your own way and elevate the role.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The No. 1 goal somehow got shuffled back behind a lot of less important but more obvious things. Think of a way to give your top priority more presence in your line of sight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Opportunity is one of the best things you can give another person. It’s far better than handing over an end result, which would be robbing a person of the journey, and that is the fun part.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Changing even one part of your team will affect the whole dynamic. To add, subtract or substitute anything in even the least influential part of the mix would still make everything different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Others have learned the hard way so you don’t have to. You’ll read, study and observe so that when you do make mistakes they will not have been avoidable or redundant ones.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To have this love in your life, whatever form it takes (and sometimes you believe that form to be far from ideal) is a major gift that you’ll feel very appreciative of today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You could face the problem head on, though perhaps a strategic sidestep is in order. This is not a move of weakness, but a decision to conserve your strength for a worthier purpose.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to believe in reincarnation to realize that one person can have many incarnations in a lifetime, usually each incrementally different from the last. Distrust total turnarounds in people you didn’t trust to begin with.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). An inexplicable sense of anticipation takes hold. Though you may not be able to think of anything in particular that would make you so excited, your subconscious knows when something good is coming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Feelings are a natural processing response for the stimulus of life. Things to remember: They are, by nature, not right or wrong. They are, by nature, designed to keep you safe by caveman standards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re worried that others are going through challenges, but you never worry that about yourself. If you did, what would you do for yourself? Do it today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When a person doesn’t respond, it’s usually because they either don’t know what the appropriate response would be or don’t know what their next move should be. You’ve been the nonresponsive one before, and you might be again today.
