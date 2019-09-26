Human eyesight isn’t the best on earth. The dragonfly, for instance, sees colors in other spectrums and everything within 360 degrees. The Mercury and Pluto position reminds us that reality is always different from our limited perception of it. Admitting we have blind spots takes humility and opens us to feedback that allows for greater perception.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 26). Lao Tzu said, “Doing nothing is better than being busy doing nothing.” Apply this Zen saying and the clarity it brings will allow you to make the contribution that only you can, and to attract with great specificity what you most need to feel vitally alive. Relationships sparkle with purpose, affection and fun. Capricorn and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 2, 22, 19 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stress is a function of arguing with reality. Essentially, it’s from not wanting things to be the way they are. Stress eases when you accept the state of things and work within them instead of wasting energy believing they should be different.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is a difference between changing tactics and quitting. Never give up until you have completed the full process of what you needed to learn. But if you feel strongly that you’re not on the optimal path, it’s OK to change routes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you think about who you’d like to know and what you’d like to spend time doing, it doesn’t always match up logically to your current options. Lean in the direction of your wishes anyway. Amazing things will start to happen.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will be an opportunity for a reset — a chance to stand back, clear your mind, shift your priorities and aim your energy at a different focal point. Each time you do this, you’ll get closer to your best life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can’t be with someone without feeling enmeshed in that person’s world and drama, then give only a limited amount of your time to that person. Do not to let your true self suffer from neglect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s more than one way to get what you want. The options are just hard to see from where you’re sitting. So go to the next level. Or sink deeper into your desire and look again. Suddenly, different avenues become apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are invested in bringing out the best in another person. It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but having this intention makes it much more likely that together you’ll reach a favorable result.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To respect a person for the uniqueness of their being is more important than serving or giving in other ways. Even more than they need care, people need to be seen for who they are.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People change a little every day. Part of loving a person is tracking those changes and adjusting as you try to find new points of intersection and overlap.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you are looking for will be found within. Of course, it’s harder to find things in there. You need the flashlight of objectivity to light the way. A trusted friend can hold that flashlight at just the angle you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The biggest challenge is to do what you’re doing. Commit. That means not pulling out your phone or wandering off mentally when it gets a little boring. Stay in the moment; that’s where life is.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Fear is like a confused public transit commuter trying to take over the bus you’re driving. Take her ticket to ride but don’t give her the wheel. Tell fear to take a back seat. You’ll all get there together.
