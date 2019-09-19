From the moons of Jupiter to the dark energy that makes up most of the universe, there are plenty of real things that we take on faith because they are so tricky to observe, if we can at all. Also in this category: other people’s feelings, which we’d be wise to believe in and take seriously under the influence of this power trine of Mars and Pluto.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 19). People will surprise and delight you this year and credit your guidance for their success. Practices like visualization, meditation, prayer, spiritual breathing and movement will be linked to bursts of productivity and success. You’ll commit to a deal in November and reap rewards beyond financial for years to come. Leo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 11 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When deeply focused work is at stake, distraction is costly. You’ve gotten so used to putting up with interruptions that you’ve come to think of them as normal. How can you protect yourself and get the peace you so deserve?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today, life is like an ice cream store with an abundance of flavors. You appreciate this because you’ve also had those days when both choices were unappealing — rock and hard place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Beautiful ideas demand their sacrifice. Ideals are not usually easily won or accidentally stumbled into. The difficulty in attaining a thing is intrinsically linked to its appeal.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Oddly enough, putting too much thought into a thing can make it less effective. The slapdash version will contain the most honest information whether you’re on the giving or receiving end of it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is no such thing as mass appeal. The appeal is to one person many times over. Don’t aim your message to all. Aim it from the most specific part of you toward something very particular in another person.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though a mood that’s totally impervious to influence would be an impossibility, you shouldn’t base your happiness on whether another person happens to be pleased with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some people need longer to process events, especially the difficult ones. You know that just because people don’t react the way you would doesn’t mean they don’t have similar feelings about the situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people state their intentions, you offer encouragement and support. If the action doesn’t come to pass and this becomes a pattern, you’re still supportive, but it’s appropriate to have a different set of responses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It may seem like a fight is necessary, and yet that’s not really the case. You could also just skip it. If not, prepare for tomorrow, when today’s arguments will seem petty and insignificant.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some interpret news hopefully, and others defensively or cynically. Optimism and pessimism are just different interpretations, neither being better or more correct, though optimistic people are usually happier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be busy with many areas of life at once, but you’ll also have a sense of spiritual alignment that makes this easier than it sounds. Congruent beliefs and behaviors will turn dreams into tangible results.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To learn quickly, practice repetition. Consider using flashcards and reminders — not your idea of fun, but it will help you assimilate knowledge quickly and move to the next level, which you’re going to love.
