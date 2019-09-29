The heroes in the movies are self-reliant and adaptive in the face of stress. Of course, these qualities would never emerge without the obstacles they face. The lunar square to Saturn and the Pluto suggests we celebrate the problems. It’s the things we have to work around that allow us to hone skills and polish our finest attributes.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 29). You’ll experience what the ancient texts of the “I Ching” refer to as a “flame of clarity reflected in the heavens.” Mental fog lifts; you see your situation vividly, know the next move, and there’s nothing stopping you. Is it the right goal? Don’t worry about that. As long as you are moving, you’ll find your way to the right goal. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 18, 7, 9 and 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who have nothing to hide don’t mind being questioned. Furthermore, they won’t be worried about how they are coming across so much as just trying to accurately deliver the pertinent information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One person’s small accomplishment is another person’s life-changing moment. Make no assumptions. Hang back and let other people clue you into what credence to give to their statements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As part of a large and diverse group, you respect people for who they are while remaining uniquely yourself, somewhat impervious to influence, knowing that the world needs you to show up as you are.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It would be a mistake to unnecessarily assume a stance of competition. People addressing individual needs are not automatically adversaries. Needs will be simultaneously met for all.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Priorities have a way of shuffling to accommodate some kind of secret order that you yourself may not even be aware of until the results come in. You’ll get what you want the most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is precisely because you are willing and able to deal with the negative experiences in your life that you are able to handle and let go of adversity. You know you are a bigger person than you once were.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Want to know what someone is afraid of? Defensive posture will tell all. We shield what we’re trying to protect. Turn this observational model in on yourself and you’ll learn what you most need to work on today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No matter what you’re doing, you’re still available to your loved ones. You could be formidably swamped and would still manage to find a little something in you to give to others. Give yourself credit for this beautiful quality.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re so used to dealing with your own world that you don’t see what you do on a daily basis as anything particularly remarkable, but it is. The right outsider can give you a glimpse of this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Agreeing to an adventure is the right thing to do, especially if you’re not sure what else to do. It will be better to connect and see more of life than to stay in the places you’ve already been.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You try something that doesn’t work, and then you try something else. Keep trying until something clicks. This is the way of progress. You keep stepping up. You persist.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Putting all your eggs in one basket is not the best idea, generally speaking. With relationships, it’s an especially precarious practice and a bad mix of strain, risk and pressure. Diversify.
