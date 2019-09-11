If only you could go where you want to go, be where you want to be, do what you want to do... but nope! So what’s stopping you and why? That’s the crux of the cosmic question on this day with four lunar quincunxes in a row. (A quincunx occurs when luminaries are 150 degrees apart.) Keep asking until you’ve identified the blockage.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 11). Balance requires imbalance in order to find itself. You will feel compelled to focus intently on one area through the next 10 weeks. Things will get back in balance once this mission is complete. Bonus: You’ll be richer! In 2020, you’ll meet new people and know a wonderful match immediately. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 20, 4, 44 and 32.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not a person who is stuck in any particular attitude. Many attitudes live inside you, each capable of eliciting a particular response from others. You’ll make adjustments to draw out a desired result.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hopefully, you’re working for the cause, not the credit. Because the cause will be served but the credit may not ever come, at least not in a formal fashion. People see you though; you can count on that.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your project may take a long time realize. That’s fine for you, but what can you really expect from the spectators? People don’t necessarily have the bandwidth to pay attention and follow along. Know your bottom line. Simplify and edit.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll get a feel for people and understand who should be on your team. Chances are, not very many will be needed. One person, if it’s the right person, can do the work of many.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Humility is a trait that carries a person far. The humble avoid dozens of mistakes that can only be made by the ambitious. Also, humility allows for seeing and naming the mistakes before others even know that’s what they are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Get focused and then start at the very beginning, which is, as one Rodgers and Hammerstein song suggests, “a very good place to start.” Know the essentials of the situation and you’ll know the next right move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). For better or worse, no mood ever happens to just one person. Hurt resonates with hurt and joy resonates with joy. These are tones that get played and strike a tone in others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone has a tolerance level for how long they are willing to have attention flow elsewhere. For some it can go on for days, for others minutes. You’ll be made aware of the attention needs of you and yours.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you hide your heart, you might forget where it is, and then where would you be? If you deny your heart, then you might minimize its voice. And no one benefits from a mute heart. The best thing to do with a heart is to listen to it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Who believes in you? It should be you in the top position of that list. If not, that’s OK, but you’ll need to go to the you-believer who has the most points and learn a thing or two about yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Here’s something to consider now, before the visiting guest starts asking about how many days to stay: houseguests and fish, after three days... pee-yew!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have no idea how you’re coming across, nor should you give much thought to this. What if you’re irresistible because you haven’t a clue how irresistible you are?
