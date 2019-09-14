This rotund Pisces moon represents a spiritual outpouring. Even the nonbelievers and spiritually disinclined can feel the electric tug of something beyond the physical realm. Furthermore, Mercury enters Libra, and Venus follows a few hours later, to lend their harmony to the chorus of angels featured in today’s soundtrack.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 14). You’ll send out the vibrations that draw all you need right to you. The best part is that you do this so naturally by getting very honest with yourself and figuring out which beliefs are stopping you and which are helping you live your best life. October brings formal agreements. Sign and reap the benefits. Cancer and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 25, 3, 33 and 19.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a civil war going on inside you. Two parts of you are battling for supremacy, or maybe for the right to stay separate. Alas, the country of you won’t work optimally if you’re divided.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One person’s help will make life easier; another person’s “help” will make life harder. You’ve an excellent sense about this and will know straight off which help to accept. The tricky part is sticking to that first decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A bored person signifies an active mind. So, if you find yourself really agitated in a situation you consider dull, take it as a sign that there’s something much more interesting inside you to explore.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re not quite ready to let a thing go, consider merely loosening your grip. It might slip away on its own. If it doesn’t, something interesting will happen to validate why you’ve been holding on to this.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will feel good to get organized. The only thing that feels better is getting free completely. So when there’s a choice between filing something and throwing it out, your feel-best option will be the latter.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The silent can’t be wrong or lying and they are never wasting words. “The talkative parrot is shut up in a cage. Other birds, without speech, fly freely about.” — Saskya Pandita
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Hopefully, you’re positioned in a place where your ideas will be valued; you’ll have a lot of them. You’ll be particularly effective as a designer of strategies.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll break down the barriers between people. It’s very easy for you, because you see everyone as equal but different, and you believe deep down that those differences are what enrich the whole.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have a knack for spotting how people learn, which is great because whether you’re officially in the role or not, you’ll be the teacher.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When visiting a new place, it’s easy to believe that you’ll never be in the place again, and it’s only natural to want to take advantage of all that place has to offer you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Is there more than this? Of course. It’s all a trade. So which part of “this” do you want to give up for the “more”? And don’t feel badly if you’re not ready to give any of it away. Maybe that’s because it’s all working right now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People get ideas about you because you’re interesting and you spark curiosity. It’s a fine quality, among the finest. Trying to find out (or even worrying one second about) what exactly they think would only ruin the magic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.