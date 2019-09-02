This Labor Day, the sun and Mars conjunction meld character and action into one seamless thrust. We are as we do, so it may be a little more difficult than normal to kick back and not do. Venus and Jupiter square off to highlight the many dangers of excess, including the excess of work. Just take the break. Chances are, you could use it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 2). The solar return brings abundant health and vitality. You’ll do what you set out to do, so make sure it’s a terrific fit! Trial runs and tests are favored in the next six weeks. There’s an advantageous financial arrangement in December. You’ll advocate for someone in 2020; the karma you build with this will serve you later. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 2, 11, 18 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Charisma is a mysterious magnet. People who have “It” often don’t know they have “It” and this enables them to wield “It” mercilessly. Being totally unaware of your powers of attraction will work well for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If a method doesn’t work to solve the problem it professes to, that doesn’t mean the method doesn’t work altogether. A successful solution to one problem will start as a failed solution to another.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t give up. You’ll look at the distance ahead and, as impossible as it seems, you’ve already come really far. Take a rest if you have to. Replenish your energy, but only for a moment. Keep going.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not everyone in the general public represents the general public. And anyway, grouping people well will be key to getting the information and results you need for the optimum plan.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The spirit of competition is alive today. It’s more fun when everyone agrees on some level that it is a competition, and when the rules are more or less clear. The prospect of winning brings your best qualities to the fore.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The questions you ask yourself will matter a great deal to the direction you take, to your state of mind and to your satisfaction level in an experience. Asking yourself questions about what you appreciate will increase your appreciation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Compromise is a skill. It requires humility and careful listening. It requires creativity and cooperation. There are many endeavors that will not be made any better through compromise, but none of those is on the agenda today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The people you are dealing with have shortcomings, just as we all do. You’re better off knowing what they are so that you can focus on nurturing and leveraging the equal and opposite strength.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The value of a gift isn’t something you will know as you unwrap it. Its value is not apparent all upfront. The value of a gift will grow and change over time as the gift gets used or not used.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one wants to make a call and spend a long time on hold. Unfortunately, this is a metaphor for some relationships you’ve known, and you’re careful to avoid the dynamic these days.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People adapt quickly to new rules and routines — much faster than you’d think. So don’t be afraid to change the game. In fact, a new game is very much needed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re picking up skills, not all at once, but little by little over time. So don’t allow yourself to become impatient or bored or to think that life isn’t progressing fast enough. This timing you’re experiencing is rather perfect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.