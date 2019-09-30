His cosmic square of Venus and Pluto is equivalent to that moment in the movie when the life-altering information drops, strike up the “duh-duh-duuuuuuum” music and watch the actors play their version of “stunned.” Only since life isn’t a movie, the information is nuanced, reactions vary, and the music is whatever is next on the playlist.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 30). This is not a zero-sum game. Many can and will win when you do. Keep trying new methods though because the traditional ways are flawed. You can and will simultaneously follow your ambition, keep your karma clean and lift those around you. Ready yourself for big November and May opportunities. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 18, 4 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s better to focus on your desire than on what’s blocking you from having it. Remember that you’re very likely to get more of whatever you focus on, so keep your eye on the prize.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A self-care regimen is something that you don’t give a lot of thought to because the habits are more or less engrained in you. Your needs are beginning to change though, so let your lifestyle lean into the shift.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be cruel to blame yourself for the coping strategies you created when you didn’t know any better. There is not a human that walks this earth who doesn’t have some kind of maladaptive way of dealing with stress.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Courage will speak to you with the vocal range of a great actor. Sometimes it’s a whisper telling you to make move, try again, speak up... and sometimes it’s a holler and a push.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The reason you should give yourself credit has nothing to do with pride or boastfulness; rather, it’s the kindest thing you can do for those around you. When you know your worth, you don’t lean on others to validate you.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When it gets a little weird, one option is to retreat, a natural impulse. But it’s not the best one to follow if you need a little help. You might be surprised who will step up if given the chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Bringing people together changes things regardless of your reason for doing so. Whatever you can do to bring people together will be not only appreciated but also crucial to the alliances of the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t build, simplify. Shore up what already exists. Get rid of the excess, and you’ll be struck by the value that was there inside all along. It’s like finding a perfectly formed pearl inside a shell.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s OK to be out of your league. It’s uncomfortable, and could even trigger a panic, but that is also OK because you’ll live and learn. The gift of a big experience is that it teaches you quickly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You might not be able to say it the way the other person would like to hear it, but why should you have to? Instead of concerning yourself with other people’s preferences, stay true to the essence of what you mean.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As you operate in groups today, spread your attention. Each person has something to contribute. Don’t let yourself get so dazzled by the flashier talents that you ignore the rest.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Actively seek help and a mentor will materialize — the first of many. Maybe this one won’t take you the whole way, but what’s important now is getting inspired, educated and empowered to take the next step.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.