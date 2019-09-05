The trine of Mercury and Saturn makes good points. Those who don’t seek trouble usually avoid it. Those who don’t realize that trouble is what they are seeking have no problem finding it. In fact, trouble chases them. It’s a good reason not to allow oneself to get too bored. Trouble can’t bear to be around people who have better things to do.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 5). The financial luck you fall into will allow you to improve your day to day. You’ll start thinking of yourself and your role a little differently. Relationships are particularly fulfilling this solar year, and you’ll get quality time together and apart. The one you pay regular and exceptional attention to will make you very proud. Taurus and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 12, 22, 49, 4 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Yes, each friendship is unique. And yet, developing good relationships is a skill. Each healthy relationship proves the soundness of the skill and the steps can be repeated as many times as is needed or wanted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have friends, but the best support is the one you carry inside yourself. It’s worth tending to, even in the best of times. Spiritual practice keeps this abiding source strong for when you or anyone around you might need it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will fight for what and whom you love. Part of this is in warding off competitors. The other part is in taking arms against the greater enemy of love — monotony.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have enough. Hesitate and think before you add new things to your world, especially gifts. Ownership comes with responsibility. Some gifts are more beneficial to the giver than they are to the receiver.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may not have control over who is in the world with you, but you can at least control who you voluntarily spend time with on the day to day. Make plans to hang out with the ones you like the best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you’re feeling reserved, don’t worry. For one thing, it puts an attractive glow of mystery around you. And furthermore, people really should have to earn you trust before you let them too far in.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Games are favored. Of course, you can make anything into a game because you’re clever and sporty that way. Why should all the competition happen on a subconscious level? It’s more fun to bring it out into the open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). For reasons that are too complex to worry about, some people carry a bit of chaos with them wherever they go. Instead of letting this surprise you every time, you accept this as a given and create ingenious workarounds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are things that a professional can provide that friends and family, well-meaning as they may be, will only mess up. It’s better to take a cash risk than a relationship risk.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s life’s events we learn from, not the years themselves. The more events you pack into the weeks to come, the more opportunities for growth you’ll have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re worried that if you splurge on yourself, there will be consequences. Maybe your enjoyment won’t be worth the expense, or perhaps others will judge. The thing is, what you’re calling a splurge is actually a basic need.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most people don’t listen well, and if you punish them for this, they’ll only be self-conscious about it, and communication will be further shut down. Expect to pleasantly repeat yourself and eventually the message will get in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.