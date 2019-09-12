The expansively named moralist John Emerich Edward Dalberg Acton, First Baron Acton, suggested that power corrupts, and “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Can one extrapolate then that imagined power corrupts imaginatively? Mars squares Jupiter under a fanciful Aquarius moon, cautioning us against unfounded power moves.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 12). This trip around the sun brings variety, change and a year’s supply of inspiration. You’ll study, work and make the mistakes that help you master a skill. You’ll go into 2020 on a surge of well-earned self-assurance. Having nothing to prove, you’ll nonetheless impress people who pay and award you. Leo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 43, 33, 38 and 4.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Time evolves your perspective, so no matter how the experience went down, there will always be another way to see it, and there will never be a way to experience it the same a second time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could go longer. You could do more. You could express with greater eloquence. You could leap higher. You could think deeper... These are all things that could happen after noon today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someone is guaranteed to see what you do. Someone will comment. Someone will annoy you. That last person is the one who is the closest to you. Intimacy and annoyance are so intertwined.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Maybe you could make your presence smaller, pretend like you weren’t even there, but you were there, and you did have a reaction to what happened. It’s time to examine that.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Want to keep the friendship going? Don’t divulge too much upfront. It’s all good information, but people have such short attention spans today for anything that’s not about them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Pride isn’t the same as self-esteem, though they often show up in matching suits. You’re getting keen to the difference, and you can tell when someone is trying to act powerful. The one who really is powerful doesn’t have to act.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If anyone can do it, leave it to anyone, then. Your job is the one you can do in a special way with intelligence, insight and a personal touch. Of course, it’s not the job itself but your approach that matters.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Resist the urge to burn your bridges, trash your plan B or be generally cavalier, discarding things as you go. Leaving yourself options is an act of self-love that just happens to be nicer for the others, too.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Keep your cards close to the vest. There’s no good reason to show them. Mystery is working for you. Also, keeping your own secrets is a matter of self-protection and self-respect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Hopefully you can live with an idea or creation for a while before making the next big decision, because you’ll see things a little differently after the initial excitement wears off. You’ll understand how to make it better.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Friends ask a lot of you, but don’t feel obligated. Give what’s easy for you to give, and do as you please. Taking care of yourself and being happy will be the best thing for your friendship.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to be very close to recognize a kindred spirit when you see one. Your inner knowing is on point, and the opportunity to connect will be there, too.
