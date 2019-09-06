This is a rare level of cosmic activity — an intersection of planetary agendas. It’s hard to know what to pay attention to. Pretend like you’re in a rush-hour-traffic flow. Stay focus and patient. Mercury and Jupiter warn against talking too much and listening too little. The sun and Saturn turbo-boost work efforts. Venus and Pluto provide profundity.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 6). Life’s surprises will delight you, coming just when you need the adrenaline rush. A lively involvement turns into a full-blown quest. The characters will change along the way, and you’ll finally settle into the winning team arrangement at the start of 2020. The work you once avoided will be the source of great resources. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 49, 20, 18 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s not what you thought it would be, and that’s not a bad thing. Your expectation influences what happens next and stimulates your creativity as you imagine what could be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In one scenario, you’ll sort out the cause of your problem, and with the help of caring people, you’ll get to the solution. In an alternate scenario, you’ll be taught by trouble, and you’ll resolve all with your own grit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The difference between a place people live and a place people travel to is often scenery. Today you’ll appreciate the loveliness around you to the same extent you would if you had saved up and gone on vacation just to see it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). One person’s change always leads to other changes because the environment is like water; everything we do moves things for people around us.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll notice, nurture and acknowledge people’s strengths in a way that makes them want to keep improving. If you’re not a manager already, you should consider officially stepping into the role.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have no patience for hearing yourself talk just for the sake of talking. You want to feel that the communication benefits others somehow, if only with a feeling of being connected.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re putting in the work, not some days but every day. This is what will make the difference between accomplishment and really remarkable performance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re teaching yourself without realizing it. You’re figuring out what needs to be done and doing it. Get only slightly more formal with this — map out a curriculum to help you get to the goal — and remarkable things will be possible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It would be a mistake to go forward assuming the other person’s expectations are the same as yours. You’ll get to know who you are dealing with. It will allow you to maximize the experience for both of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships create their own culture. So while the environment has its rules, those will get superseded by the unspoken agreements developing between people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your community is involved in a rivalry that you may not technically care about, though staying completely out of it is tantamount to antisocial behavior. This calls for a dance of diplomacy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone believes in his or her own correctness today, and this is a problem because almost no one is completely right. Neither are they completely wrong, though. Your talent for sorting gray areas will kick in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.