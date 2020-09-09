Horoscopes: Sept. 9

When caught outside in a lightning storm, the safest place to go is inside a car. If struck, the car might not fare so well, but the person inside will likely be fine. Which do you most identify with as Mars, the planet of intense, electric action, reverses direction? Are you the storm? The lightning? The car? Or are you just someone looking for shelter?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 9). You have mighty powers of focus and stamina and they will support you well in the next ten weeks. By November, you’ll have the means to invest in an exciting and lucrative venture. A location change will invigorate you in 2021. Your family will grow and so will your responsibilities. You wouldn’t have it any other way. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 1, 27 and 29.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know what you need to do. Sure, you’re scared. It’s pretty simple actually, and though it might take 30 words to say this, it all boils down to three — you’ve got this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is the difference between a burden and a crutch? How you use it. The actual item (habit, person) could be the same in either case, but your use of it will make all the difference.