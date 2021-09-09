Horoscopes: Sept. 9

The lunar trine to Jupiter in air signs suggests it’s auspicious to tend to the handful of people who make your routine sing. Without these everyday heroes, your ride down life’s road would be rickety at best. Don’t wait to do something special for these people. It counts more when your thoughtfulness comes as a surprise out of the blue.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your progress will inspire others. But if you devolve instead, that will, in time, be inspiring, too... just as long as you don’t give up. The difference between a comedy and a tragedy is where you end the story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even though you like a degree of bustle and noise around you, you also require serenity to thrive. You’re super productive as a result of getting different distinct moods into your day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your cheerful attitude is infectious and attractive to the likeminded. You’ll have interesting conversations and pick up fun facts and helpful social information to connect you to new prospects.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You expect people to spin their stories to the most flattering effect and will be caught off guard by more honest types who would rather connect with you in their vulnerability than try to impress you.