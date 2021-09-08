 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Sept. 8
Horoscopes: Sept. 8

Holiday Mathis

The Libra moon flirts with Saturn in Aquarius, favoring friendships with shared sensibilities. People bond over liking the same music, enjoying similar foods or having favorite artists in common. Such connections happen regardless of location or generation and defy socioeconomic differences, too. Aesthetic sharing is sharing of the soul.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have been known to do things to make other people happy, but try something different just for today. Selfishly delight in the satisfaction of giving satisfaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be drawn in by attractive people. Stay alert to red flags to avoid wasting your precious time. Qualities like flakiness and insincerity have a high potential to prevent smooth proceedings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Communication is your gift and your passion. It’s a skill that always needs updating as language and culture evolve. The right words said the right way will get you in to and out of situations.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The task at hand is one you’ve had to grapple with many times before. Don’t let your experience blind you to new approaches. You already know one way to solve it. Think of 10 more and things get really interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You appreciate this time when everyone is getting along and working toward the same aim. Even so, you remain observant, and you know whose side you would choose if it came to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Logic doesn’t always rule. Relax your reason. What about poetry? Your abstract ideas will be touched with brilliance. They may not be the solution, but they lead you to the next good idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll wonder how much something is worth. Perhaps the more pertinent question is, what’s it worth to you? Possessions, relationships and skills have the value you give them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It doesn’t even take much courage for you to embrace change now because it’s become such a way of life for you lately. However, it will benefit you to seek council about the general direction things are headed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Mounting tension builds up energy that will eventually find release. It could fly out in a burst of aggression, celebration or creativity. Decide ahead of time how to best use this fuel. Plan for its expression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have the drive to revitalize a tired scene, rekindle a lost feeling or renovate an environment. There are helpers in your midst who will gladly join in once you get the job underway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Even though you’re among the friendliest in the zodiac, starting a conversation isn’t always easy. There are times you just don’t feel like trying. But you’ll be better for making a connection, so just reach out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Usually, strong feelings will find their own outlet, but you needn’t leave that to chance. Putting an array of tools and options on your table gives the best chance at creating something really beautiful when the mood strikes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 8). Community activities bring out the best in you, and you have a knack for drawing in people who can get the most from your contributions. The most important generosity you’ll give is spiritual. People gather to your warmth and are inspired by your work. You’ll enjoy hard-won prizes at the turn of the year. Aries and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 22, 4, 39 and 17.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

Breaking News