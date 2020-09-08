Horoscopes: Sept. 8

Make the most of your current energy level. Take note of what you want and how much you want it. Consider what you long for, and express what you desire. Why now? Later you’ll be glad for this point of reference. In a matter of hours, Mars will do a reversal and will be traveling retrograde until mid-November, so change is afoot.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 8). You’ll strike a deal beneficial to you and to your entire family going forward. Open your idea of what “deals” are. Contracts are sacred. Not only the ones that you agree to but also the ones you create through your living by the principles of your choice. Take it seriously because destiny is forever altered by your choices. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 38, 19 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re given more responsibilities than the others because the general consensus is that you can handle them. Bonus: You grow stronger and more powerful by fulfilling requests.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To have someone to bounce your ideas off of is a gift. If you don’t have this, try anyone, really, because the reflection will be fundamental to your next moves.