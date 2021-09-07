Horoscopes: Sept. 7

Two cosmic oppositions cast light on our interpersonal acknowledgments. People who recognize and accept us fully are invaluable. Not everyone can do this. Astute observation is a talent. People have varying degrees of capability for it. Do not feel diminished by those lacking the gift of keen sight. Instead, seek the perspicacious.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Pity is not a particularly helpful emotion. You’ll do your best to reframe any situation that would bring it up, preferring action instead. You’re bold enough to ask, “What can I do for you?”
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re in the middle of a learning process, and this is the part where it gets very frustrating. You may even wonder if it’s time to quit. It seems like this is not what you signed on for, but hang in there. You’ll be glad you did.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life will not throw challenges your way today. If you take initiative and challenge yourself, you’ll find that outside challenges happen less frequently.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A friendly interaction could take an unwieldy turn. Conversations have a way of slipping out of hand. Tread lightly; people will be overly touchy. Move quickly on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You and a million other people aspire to the same thing. Don’t let it stop you. No two efforts are alike. And regardless of whether a journey yields the desired result, it will certainly yield some result. Stick with it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While magical transformations are fascinating enough, you’re not asking for any big change right now. You don’t need one! You seek only to become the best possible version of yourself outside and in, and you will get it, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you pretend you don’t know the answer even when you do, the mental trick will help you look beyond your preconceptions. As correct as your assumptions may be, they limit you from seeing the full range of options.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve been known to put a gracious close on the conversation by saying, “I’ll think about it,” which is usually a white lie. Deliberation will be unnecessary today. You’ll have your answer in the first five seconds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll have multiple issues to tend to, which can only be handled one at a time. First, take the time to prioritize, because if you get the order right, you’ll make quick work of this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You feel tethered to your fascination. You’re able to wander off, but never too far before you’re yanked back. You will orbit your interest and things will speed up as you close in on it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Take a moment to reflect on your pastimes, hobbies and passions. Reminding yourself what you care about will help you develop mutual interests with others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The old saying goes, “The only difference between a rut and a grave is the depth.” Whatever the top-to-bottom distance, start filling the void until it’s merely a groove.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 7). The next six weeks represent a restructuring of routines and priorities. You’re going for a life that feeds your soul! Strengthen your strengths and reach higher into zones of mastery, a position that opens new options and attracts admiration, students, supporters and romantic hopefuls. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 7, 45, 31 and 15.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.