Horoscopes: Sept. 7

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While magical transformations are fascinating enough, you’re not asking for any big change right now. You don’t need one! You seek only to become the best possible version of yourself outside and in, and you will get it, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you pretend you don’t know the answer even when you do, the mental trick will help you look beyond your preconceptions. As correct as your assumptions may be, they limit you from seeing the full range of options.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve been known to put a gracious close on the conversation by saying, “I’ll think about it,” which is usually a white lie. Deliberation will be unnecessary today. You’ll have your answer in the first five seconds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll have multiple issues to tend to, which can only be handled one at a time. First, take the time to prioritize, because if you get the order right, you’ll make quick work of this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You feel tethered to your fascination. You’re able to wander off, but never too far before you’re yanked back. You will orbit your interest and things will speed up as you close in on it.