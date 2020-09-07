Horoscopes: Sept. 7

Whether the group is as big as the Roman Empire or as small as a kindergarten Little League team, there’s a timeline with a beginning, middle and an end. Often, we get to decide the end, or at least our exit, which may come out of a sense of outgrowing the situation. This first day of Venus in Leo is an opportunity to make a new entrance.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 7). Like a champion, you’ll surf an epic wave of activity in your personal life. The height, speed and risk factor you’re riding here will be a rush. The turn of the year brings a welcome lull. Focus on setting up your professional and financial picture for a series of opportunities that come every two weeks in February and March. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 27 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are options that are only visible after the first person sees them. Then, suddenly, everyone will. Your calm and open mind allow you to be that early observer today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). “Take the bull by the horns,” they say without regard to what the bull wants, which is usually not to be touched. A rough ride will calm down pretty quick once you let go and get out of the way.