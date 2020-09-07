Horoscopes: Sept. 7

Whether the group is as big as the Roman Empire or as small as a kindergarten Little League team, there’s a timeline with a beginning, middle and an end. Often, we get to decide the end, or at least our exit, which may come out of a sense of outgrowing the situation. This first day of Venus in Leo is an opportunity to make a new entrance.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 7). Like a champion, you’ll surf an epic wave of activity in your personal life. The height, speed and risk factor you’re riding here will be a rush. The turn of the year brings a welcome lull. Focus on setting up your professional and financial picture for a series of opportunities that come every two weeks in February and March. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 27 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are options that are only visible after the first person sees them. Then, suddenly, everyone will. Your calm and open mind allow you to be that early observer today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). “Take the bull by the horns,” they say without regard to what the bull wants, which is usually not to be touched. A rough ride will calm down pretty quick once you let go and get out of the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People don’t do or say what you want them to, and that’s a good thing. Your way would have been smoother, easier and better all around, but you wouldn’t have been surprised or challenged, which is more fun.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have some stories to share, and not everyone should hear the same ones. You’re getting better at reading the room and choosing the information most likely to be a hit with a given audience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The best kind of fun will be the kind you make yourself. You may include friends and similar feats later, but this first run is most wonderfully experienced on your own.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The day is marked by two things: ambition and challenge. That is why, instead of wanting and ordering what everyone else does, you’ll ask for twice as much.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Mental blocks are there for a reason. Maybe it’s best to think of them not as blocks at all but as temporary barriers erected so as to keep thought traffic flowing to the places believed to be the safest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Does feeding yourself well mean eating what’s nutritious, or what’s delicious? If it comes all in one food, you’re golden. If not, moderation on both sides will contribute to today’s excellent health and mood.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s a day to focus on your own needs, wants and goals, however hard for you that may be, especially considering the current demands of your crew. Everybody wants you at once.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s rare that jewels and gold are just sitting out in plain view. You usually have to mine dark places to get to the riches. If you want the good stuff badly enough, you’ll put on your hard hat and brave the unknown.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Try not to compare yourself to others right now because what they are doing is irrelevant to your situation. If you can stick to your own scene for a few hours of deep focus, you’ll have a remarkable breakthrough.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A promising business arrangement will be featured. Many factors must align for this potential to be realized, though, so exercise impulse control. Take your time with the decision.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
