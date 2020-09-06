Horoscopes: Sept. 6

Escapist fantasies abound today. They are not in and of themselves harmful. Being able to go to a beautiful place in your mind can be a release from the demands of reality, an exercise in creativity and a celebration of possibility. The best is when it inspires you to move your reality along, too, as it will with the transit of Venus into Leo.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 6). You’ll enjoy the community of like minds and be challenged by those with differing opinions. Diverse influences fortify your worldview and strengthen your understanding of your role. You’ll make big plans that also happen to be the right thing for all. Doing what the world needs brings quick success. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 2, 33, 10 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Move from where you are, as this is no longer a good place to be. You don’t have to go far, and it doesn’t matter in which direction, only that you demonstrate movement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Here you are, unready and in a position to choose. You don’t even have enough data to make an educated guess, although, in a strange way, you’re at an advantage with this, forced to rely only on your gut.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The early days of every relationship and endeavor lay the groundwork for what happens later, which is why it’s so important to reveal some basic truths and establish key expectations on day one.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The best opportunities will come by way of relationships. You’ll have two more opportunities today than you’ve been afforded so far any day this month. Stay on high alert for them or they’ll pass by unnoticed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). All it takes is a few inquiries, and suddenly, you’re off in a fascinating direction. Go on and get involved, as new influences will spark favorable changes in your day to day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you give attention, you are giving your life force, which will be spent no matter what, though some ways are more of an investment, and others are just waste.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the beginning of a relationship, you’re mainly trying things. You might not see it that way, because the process of getting to know someone is so intuitive. Just know that if it’s not working, you can pivot and try something else.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes you treat everyone the same, and other times it feels right to be more flexible, taking your lead from the needs of those around you. You’ll be somewhere in the middle today, consistent but ready to adjust.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s an art to self-discipline. Knowing how far to push yourself is key. If you drive yourself too hard or place too many restrictions on yourself, you’ll rebel. To rebel against yourself is far worse than rebelling against others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just as a story without conflict is barely a story, a day without an obstacle would hardly be worth remembering. At least today’s problem will have you laughing a little.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mighty purpose today is to make people smile. Indeed, there may be none mightier, or more challenging, considering the moods of some of the people you’ll come across.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A relationship is like a long car ride: Sometimes you’re the one driving, but it’s not good to have one person at the wheel for too long. Take turns. Slide over to the passenger seat.
