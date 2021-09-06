Horoscopes: Sept. 6

The new moon in the sign of hard work is an apt omen for Labor Day — a holiday honoring the contributions of workers that is traditionally celebrated by giving them the day off. The dark seed of a moon is a reminder that we are improving and our regenerative forces are churning even as we relax. A healthy revitalization is underway.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're considering a bold move. If it makes your heart beat faster and you feel like running away, that's a good sign. The conqueror that you are, you'll run toward your fear instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have no trouble bringing your mind to the task at hand, but keeping it there for long stretches amidst distractions will be a challenge. Prevent the distractions and you're golden!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). An inner critic will speak especially loudly. Respond in a warm and welcoming way, and the climate inside you becomes milder. Clouds part, your head clears and sunshine floods your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You and a loved one will respectfully disagree. That you can do this without too much of an emotional charge speaks well of the relationship's stability, which is trending in a healthy direction.