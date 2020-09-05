Horoscopes: Sept. 5

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Bad moods are caused not by what happens, but by two culprits: negative thoughts and distorted thoughts. Everything that occurs is an opportunity to practice your interpretive skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, it’s as though you can read minds and tell the future. But right now, it’s better just to ask people what they are thinking and to respect the future as a question mark.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As you relate to family, help friends, get after work projects and do more, you’ll notice that everything you take on is a little easier than it was only a month ago. You’re just better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you feel emotionally bound to the people and projects you care about, it will benefit you to ask this thought exercise: What if your only real duty is to your own sense of adventure?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your people are your people not because they are so much like you but because of what you’re willing to do for them — which is just about anything they might need.