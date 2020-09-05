Horoscopes: Sept. 5

Happiness isn’t pleasure, and pleasure isn’t happiness. You won’t find happiness seeking pleasure — or even seeking happiness. Happiness is a bonus product of certain pursuits or a state that you happen to find yourself in. Pleasure, as Mercury in Libra reminds, can be sought and landed, though its rule is always short-term.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 5). You know what you’re good at, but it’s mighty fine to be told about it, as you will be in so many ways. You’ll be handed praise and new responsibilities, entrusted with the potential glory of the team. Financial luck increases mid-2021. Seek higher education and specialty knowledge. Love and travel go together. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 14, 20 and 35.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone you enjoy being with is also the star of your tenser conflicts, which only serves as further proof of what is, in some way, a very intimate connection.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today, you’ll learn how badly you want something. Either you won’t get it and you’ll use that loss as a gauge, or you will get it, and your subsequent satisfaction will teach all.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your level of agency in a situation will have everything to do with your mood about it. Feeling somewhat in control of what happens produces a much better mood than a perception of powerlessness.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Bad moods are caused not by what happens, but by two culprits: negative thoughts and distorted thoughts. Everything that occurs is an opportunity to practice your interpretive skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, it’s as though you can read minds and tell the future. But right now, it’s better just to ask people what they are thinking and to respect the future as a question mark.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As you relate to family, help friends, get after work projects and do more, you’ll notice that everything you take on is a little easier than it was only a month ago. You’re just better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you feel emotionally bound to the people and projects you care about, it will benefit you to ask this thought exercise: What if your only real duty is to your own sense of adventure?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your people are your people not because they are so much like you but because of what you’re willing to do for them — which is just about anything they might need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s a new goal to strive for, but you’ll accomplish it with the same approach that’s worked for you in the past. You’ll start with a sketch — an outline of a general vision — and then fill in the blanks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What’s on the outside can be arranged to make life easier, certainly. And yet, the circumstances cannot and will not ever be the source of joy, which is an inwardly generated force.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many situations that are helped by black-or-white thinking, for instance, when you have to assess quickly, act decisively, commit deeply. But for most things, allow for as full a range of color as you can.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You might not like the information that comes your way initially, but it will be good to know, as it will deepen your understanding of the scene you’re in, thus giving you more power in it.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
