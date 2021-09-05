Horoscopes: Sept. 5

As we ramp up to the new moon in Virgo, it is most appealing to live every aspect of the day with elegance. Even the most mundane interactions are opportunities for gracious dealings. Humble domestic tools will be treated as the valuable possessions they are. Efforts of maintenance and tidiness are elevated to the level of art.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just when you think life couldn’t get any weirder, a fire sign arrives to push against the edges of your reality. If nothing else, you’ll appreciate the entertainment value in this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the same way a picture can turn a plain wall into a room with a view, a person can turn an ordinary experience into an expansive one. Everyone you meet is a window to another world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are nothing if not tasteful. Your aesthetic values will be evident in the understated finesse of your approach to just about everything. The ones who notice are your people. The ones who don’t are learning from you, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are fully aware of your surroundings and focused on only what is most helpful to your purpose. Others tell you where to go and what to do — suggestions to consider, but not to act on automatically.