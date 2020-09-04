Horoscopes: Sept. 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re afraid to commit, and that’s because you don’t know when the commitment is over. Put a button on it. When you give it a timeframe, especially a short one, fear is allayed and talent rises up.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It won’t be that hard to do three times the work that the others around you are doing. This brings up the question: Are you in the right crowd for your skills?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People come to depend on you, not by accident, but because you’ve essentially trained them to. Every time you show up and solve the problem, the training is reinforced.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when you fantasized and then it more or less came true? As you gain experience, your new fantasies are even closer to what is likely to unfold. Enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People use problems as ways to connect with others. Even so, be mindful of what you want to get involved in, as things will not be as simple to solve as they first appear.