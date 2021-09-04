Horoscopes: Sept. 4

Mercury and Saturn are forming an air sign trine to activate the intellect and clear the air with breezy communication and friendly banter. The best connections to make are casual, low-expectation bonds, though, strangely, these wind up with more lasting results than in other instances where stakes are higher and intentions are more serious.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Laughter, triviality and other underrated delights are in store. Take note of the people who tend to bring out the lightness in others, as they are the ones to keep close.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As a goal, happiness is loosely definable and hardly quantifiable, but it’s a worthy aim all the same. But if you’re not happy, all the other definable quantities matter very little to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People want to spend time with you, perhaps as houseguests. You’re comfortable to be around, and the cozy environments you create reflect this so well.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll stumble across a hot tip or excellent advice, though it’s roughly delivered. It may even sound like a warning or a criticism, but you can hear past that to the golden suggestion under it all.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you’re uncertain and you show it, others will take hold of the situation. If you’re uncertain and you act like you know what you’re doing, they’ll believe it. You don’t have to know every step in the plan — just the next one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can remember both the positive and the negative about a situation. You can see it a few different ways and feel the complex mix of associated emotions. This gives you options that a more limited person doesn’t have.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t want to shake confidences or offend egos, but you’re not sure who to trust. Knowing more will help you make a decision. Ask your questions. Only those with something to hide will be upset by them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No relationship is all one tone. Every relationship comes with mixed feelings. Things can be sorted out. Confusion can be worked through, or you can just wait to see where things settle in.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A special relationship comes into focus. For now, forget about passion, which is a temporary intensity you can come back to later. Start with compassion, and see where that leads.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Stop and consider the miles of life experiences you’ve journeyed. It’s impressive, even to you! It’s OK to quietly acknowledge yourself, as a friend would. Befriending yourself is essential to your well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t need everything around you to be orderly in order to see how you fit into it. In fact, you’ll thrive on a taste of chaos and see at once how you can use the energy to further a goal.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Partnerships in which no one confronts the other are bound to be less honest. Into every relationship, a little conflict must fall. Let the love in your heart coat the words on your lips.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 4). The area of life you found so difficult to reign in will fall under your steady hand. Your power grows. You direct the scene. You tame wild forces and apply them to building better relationships and more options for you and your loved ones. You’ll meet collaborators and mentors at the turn of the year. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 11, 44, 38 and 16.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.