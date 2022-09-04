Horoscopes: Sept. 4 and Sept. 5

There is no print edition of The Post-Star on Monday. Here are horoscopes for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday, Sept. 4ARIES (March 21-April 19). You find a clever way to get your needs met. The requests you make are so of-the-moment that you don’t need to worry too much about how to ask. Excellent timing is a kind of magic in and of itself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t necessarily want to live a dramatic life, but you don’t mind knowing about other people’s drama or watching theatrics on screen. Today, you’ll learn something about yourself through the escape of entertainment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your many responsibilities prevent you from playing all day, but they don’t prevent you from taking a playful approach to the day. Very few occasions call for the utmost seriousness. Your lighthearted spin improves everything.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The different questions you have all seem to lead to the same answer. Perhaps it’s not the one you had in mind, but seeing the conclusion from multiple angles will open your mind to its plausibility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A crystalline clarity will be your cosmic bonus today, lending ease to your decision-making process, making next steps rather obvious. You breezily organize information, tasks, emotions and any other input that comes your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you’re having fun, why cut yourself off? Let the fun play out to its natural conclusion. Who says success should be suffering, sweat and sacrifices? If you’re enjoying yourself, you’re winning.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re careful about what you align with and buy into. Your mind is open, as this is the only way to learn. If it’s proven to you, you will believe it. If not, you will regard it as an interesting question, pending proof.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While tending to the task, you’d love not to think of yourself at all. To be entirely, unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow is the ideal you wish for — achievable, though it will not kick in with predictable frequency or timing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The right amount of space between people is essential to a good relationship. Only you know whether to focus on strengthening bonds that bring you closer or on creating the necessary distance for health and comfort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re learning to feel at home in different environments. It’s harder to get comfortable, but as you observe what triggers tension and trepidation, you pick up valuable skills — key to becoming who you want to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People say it’s the things you don’t do that you’ll regret later, but this doesn’t apply to matters of health and safety. While there may be emotional and personal risks worth taking today, physical risk-taking is not favored.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When your problems get pushy, instead of pushing back, take a break. Escape to a fantasy. Let your daydreams float you up, up and away. You can look down on your problems from that aerial view and see new options.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 4). Give-and-take relationships, lucrative and mutually beneficial business deals and a lifestyle that pays you back for what you put into it — reciprocity is the guiding principle of the year. A love connection helps you gain financial and professional savvy. You’ll also enjoy being responsible for the well-being of someone delightful. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 44, 28, 9 and 15.

Monday, Sept. 5 ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s easy to put someone you don’t know well on a pedestal, but to elevate the status of someone familiar means more. You treasure your relationship with those who earn your admiration and prove themselves to you over time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s normal to complicate a problem when it leads to a conclusion you don’t prefer. The sooner you accept an answer, the sooner you’ll move on to the next stage. Avoid doing anything fancy to avoid the work; just get it done quick.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have discerning taste and good instincts about when and how to share it. Others will be watching you for cues. You are a trendsetter, and you use this power responsibly so when people imitate you, it will benefit them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Constant novelty is expensive, not just in dollars but in the time and attention sacrificed to distractions. The benign pressures of boredom are an expected obstacle in worthy aims. Work through it to build something substantial.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Many people simply don’t know you well enough to predict what you’ll do next. That’s how you like it. Like a magician, you will lead attention purposefully. The trick you have in mind will involve their surprise and delight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In movies, the points of destiny get a soundtrack. The violins swell, or the drums kick in with a feel-good beat. Real life features moments of destiny without fanfare. You have to “get it” to get it. You get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Powers come to your aid, but not right away. Once people become aware of you and see you in motion, they’ll understand better what you need and how they can help. By that time, you may no longer need the help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Societal rewards seem juicy, but that’s because marketers are experts at creating desire. Your profound satisfaction will come from something there’s no commercial for. The rewards are well within your power to fulfill.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’d love to learn as much as you can before you launch an endeavor so that you may approach from an optimal position and get it right the first time. This is rarely possible. Today, you’ll dive in blind and hope for the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like Superman, you’ll be strong, happy and confident until someone enters the scene with a pocket full of kryptonite. Hang in there. Just like Superman, you will find a way to prevail in the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Effective leaders are perpetual students, figuring out what they need to know so they can show the way. The old goals no longer serve the interests of the group. Investigate and explore to learn where best to take this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). We all need to know how we fit in. We also need our existence to be celebrated from time to time, or at least acknowledged. Other people are the mirror we see ourselves in. You’ll help someone see themselves today.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 5). Groups are lucky for you. Three gatherings will be particularly significant, altering your course with special connections. Augmented fortunes come from small, disciplined acts repeated over the course of the year. It takes optimism to commit to a unique goal, but happy thoughts will come easily to you. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 16, 4, 44 and 18.