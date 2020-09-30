 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Sept. 30
0 comments

Horoscopes: Sept. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

The past is a good place to go to school and a terrible place to vacation. Sure, good times were had. Also, mistakes were made, opportunities overlooked and more. During this full moon preshow in Pisces, look back only long enough to make a summary of your recent lessons. Tomorrow, we push ahead with the full moon in fresh Aries.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 30). Because you prize intimacy over power, you’ll enjoy a sweet stretch for relationships in which the vulnerable sharing of feelings allows for continuously joyful connections. Your influence in a group will lead to money in November. You’ll invest well, which leads to lifestyle upgrades down the line. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 49, 3, 27 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It won’t be enough to do the thing once, although doing a thing once a day for the next four weeks will work wonders. Now the question is, how are you going to remind yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your capacity to delight others is large and ever-expanding. You get such a thrill from seeing their smiles that the quest has become, by now, a sweet addiction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s not a stretch to say that relationships matter more to you than anything else in life, or even more than life itself, since you gladly give so much of your time and breath to making them run beautifully.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). How readily do you forgive? If you do decide that someone needs forgiveness, you’ll take it through a process. Your conscious awareness of this process will help you sort out today’s action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Generous and helpful, you have plenty to offer people. Avoid giving it in the form of advice though, especially the unsolicited variety. Most people don’t even listen to the advice they actually asked for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Age-old wisdom holds up for good reason. Truth endures. Well over a millennia ago, Plato said, “For a man to conquer himself is the first and noblest of all victories.” This still applies today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are certain people around who give you such a warm feeling that it’s like the two of you are much better friends than your actual friendship history would suggest. It’s OK because the feeling is mutual.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Laughing is intimacy. When you make someone laugh, they are connecting with you on a deeper than surface level — a level of truth, pain and vulnerability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The reason not to participate in gossip is that afterward you’d feel dirty, and the next time you saw the person you’d spoken ill of, you would feel even worse. That’s reason enough to stay out of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s like all of your life is being run by a scientific inquiry. You’ll make a prediction and then conduct an experiment to see what occurs. Be sure to record it all, because that will ultimately be your key to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s easier to make a thing happen when you want it so badly that you’re having trouble thinking of anything else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What gets confusing is when you don’t know if you love a person, or you love your projected fantasy about who that person is. The question will have more relevance today when you’re likely to be thrown by someone’s behavior.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Sept. 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 29

In theory, abstaining from bad habits is simple: you just don’t do the bad habit. In reality, the complexity of the human mind can turn even t…

Horoscopes: Sept. 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 25

Take advantage of the chance to strengthen relationships through communication these last days of Mercury in Libra. Tell someone how you feel.…

Horoscopes: Sept. 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 28

A single bar of metal, bent in two spots, forms the charming idiophone-type percussion instrument known as the triangle. When struck with a ti…

Horoscopes: Sept. 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 27

We’re headed into a cycle of communication that cuts through the noise. It happens in messages that are sharp, well defined and honest. It hap…

Horoscopes: Sept. 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 26

Where to take relationships will be the big question with Mercury on the move. Tomorrow, the communication planet dips a toe into the realm of…

Horoscopes: Sept. 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 24

During this Mercury and Mars opposition, some will be fascinated by activities that are not so meaningful, such as games. Others are into what…

Horoscopes: Sept. 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 22

Day in perfect measure with night, the sunburst into the sign of scales marks autumn’s first day. Old memories weigh on one side of the instru…

Horoscopes: Sept. 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 23

Mercury’s angle to Saturn brings up the topic of preoccupation. Obsessions begin innocently enough, with a vague idea, plus an investment of f…

Horoscopes: Sept. 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 21

As a rule, change is hard. But where there’s a rule there’s an exception, and today brings it. With the grace of the moon in the sign of trans…

Horoscopes: Sept. 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 20

Mercury and Pluto square off to highlight many ways to miscommunicate about sensitive, difficult and private matters. It is secret wounds that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News