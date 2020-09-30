Horoscopes: Sept. 30

The past is a good place to go to school and a terrible place to vacation. Sure, good times were had. Also, mistakes were made, opportunities overlooked and more. During this full moon preshow in Pisces, look back only long enough to make a summary of your recent lessons. Tomorrow, we push ahead with the full moon in fresh Aries.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 30). Because you prize intimacy over power, you’ll enjoy a sweet stretch for relationships in which the vulnerable sharing of feelings allows for continuously joyful connections. Your influence in a group will lead to money in November. You’ll invest well, which leads to lifestyle upgrades down the line. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 49, 3, 27 and 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It won’t be enough to do the thing once, although doing a thing once a day for the next four weeks will work wonders. Now the question is, how are you going to remind yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your capacity to delight others is large and ever-expanding. You get such a thrill from seeing their smiles that the quest has become, by now, a sweet addiction.