Horoscopes: Sept. 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 30

Holiday Mathis

Thinking from your appetites is the most natural thing in the world, and so are the harsh consequences that follow overindulgence. Thinking from your goals is possible, too. It’s best done by making a ritual out of your goals. Read them often; internalize them; become them. Only then can your goals be as natural to you as your appetites.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Time passes differently depending on your company. Some friends make six hours seem like a blink. Other times, 10 minutes can seem an eternity. Today’s elastic minutes will stretch or snap according to rhythms of the heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are altars in churches and altars embodied — rooms of the heart open for prayers and offerings, burning to be kneeled at, longing for the sacredness of your attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One record broken is all you need to be a record-breaker. One beautiful feature and you’re a beauty. One talent is all you need to be successful. Don’t even think about the flaws; focus on the one shining thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need to leave the world to find yourself, create yourself or improve yourself. Spiritual enlightenment could happen on a retreat, but it is more likely to happen while cleaning your house.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You show up for the needs of others, provided you know who needs what. The first step is having open channels of communication, and the second is being available to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One of the best things you can do for your creative spirit is to love its products no matter what they look like. Receive your own work as you would the drawing of a child — with sweet enthusiasm.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your power move: Withdraw your outwardly directed attention, and aim your life-force to a place inside you. The doorway to your dreams is front and center of your own mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have your own beliefs about how much reciprocity and justice actually exists in the world. But if you knew for certain your every action, thought and intention was destined to return to you, how would you proceed?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People see you. You don’t have to tell others who you really are because your beautiful character radiates through your every action. Beware of those who talk about how good they are. Why do they need to?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To fret over mistakes or obsess about shortcomings is the very definition of drama — right for television, wrong for your life. You’ll let it go, shake it off and continue to find what works.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As you give, so shall you receive — although the time frame is anyone’s guess! Still, your aim is to put something fascinating, unique, warm and loving into the world, and on this, you will succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have behaved honorably in a situation. Would a bit of publicity steal from the nobility of your action? Absolutely. The very definition of nobility is that it’s done for its own sake. Avoid the tarnished trophy of glory.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 30). Most humans excel at a handful of endeavors and specialize in one or two. You’ve been working on what you’re good at, but you’ll find out there are things you are even better at, and your life changes as you pursue and master these skills. You’ll make a tremendous difference in the lives of young people. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 10, 44, 48 and 13.

