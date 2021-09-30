Horoscopes: Sept. 30

Thinking from your appetites is the most natural thing in the world, and so are the harsh consequences that follow overindulgence. Thinking from your goals is possible, too. It’s best done by making a ritual out of your goals. Read them often; internalize them; become them. Only then can your goals be as natural to you as your appetites.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Time passes differently depending on your company. Some friends make six hours seem like a blink. Other times, 10 minutes can seem an eternity. Today’s elastic minutes will stretch or snap according to rhythms of the heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are altars in churches and altars embodied — rooms of the heart open for prayers and offerings, burning to be kneeled at, longing for the sacredness of your attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One record broken is all you need to be a record-breaker. One beautiful feature and you’re a beauty. One talent is all you need to be successful. Don’t even think about the flaws; focus on the one shining thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need to leave the world to find yourself, create yourself or improve yourself. Spiritual enlightenment could happen on a retreat, but it is more likely to happen while cleaning your house.