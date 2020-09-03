Horoscopes: Sept. 3

Those who’ve had the experience of getting lost in a corn maze know the particular kind of struggle that comes with choosing whether to stick to the rules and the path or to cheat by forging a new route through the stalks, in hopes of finding a clearing. Under the glow of this Pisces moon, games of all kinds come to a point of decision.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 3). Whatever uncertainty you feared, now you’ll embrace it — crave it even — because you recognize that the only way to grow is to enter the realm of unpredictable outcomes. The unknown factors include (but are not limited to) relationships with exciting people, esoteric knowledge and a novel investment. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 13, 2, 28 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There have been times when it was hard for you to imagine being free, self-reliant and in control of your own financial and emotional destiny. Today’s developments are a dream come true.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not all feelings are messages from the depths. Some are just momentary choices based on comfort zones. A feeling can also be a distraction from another, less-appealing, more uncertain feeling.