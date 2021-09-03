Horoscopes: Sept. 3

Life’s extreme highs and lows teach us who we are; they show us our grace when we’re on top and our grit when we’re down low. But it’s what we do in those neutral zones like the one we hit today that can really define us. Tend to the goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll decide to go forward, thinking that even the worst-case scenario will be manageable to you. Once you’ve made your decision, start envisioning only the best outcomes you can dream.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People who can only see things one way, their own, should be easy to predict. If you think they will throw a wrench in the efforts, don’t waste time with them. Choose supportive company.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Wondering why you’re not there yet? Maybe there is no “there,” only resolving “here” to the best of your ability. As you apply yourself to your present environment, you are the embodiment of a key unlocking your own fate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re not finding the cool arrangement you want, it’s only because it’s up to you to make it happen. It is well within your ability to put this together, or, if necessary, invent it.