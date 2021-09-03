 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Sept. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Sept. 3

Holiday Mathis

Life’s extreme highs and lows teach us who we are; they show us our grace when we’re on top and our grit when we’re down low. But it’s what we do in those neutral zones like the one we hit today that can really define us. Tend to the goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll decide to go forward, thinking that even the worst-case scenario will be manageable to you. Once you’ve made your decision, start envisioning only the best outcomes you can dream.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People who can only see things one way, their own, should be easy to predict. If you think they will throw a wrench in the efforts, don’t waste time with them. Choose supportive company.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Wondering why you’re not there yet? Maybe there is no “there,” only resolving “here” to the best of your ability. As you apply yourself to your present environment, you are the embodiment of a key unlocking your own fate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you’re not finding the cool arrangement you want, it’s only because it’s up to you to make it happen. It is well within your ability to put this together, or, if necessary, invent it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The goal is the same, but your motivation has shifted, begging the question, “How badly do you really want it?” You can change the intensity of your appetite by focusing more or less on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your sense of responsibility extends further than most. You don’t always feel like driving the bus, but you’ll do it in a heartbeat if the person behind the wheel doesn’t seem competent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your worldview is unique and ever-changing. You’ll enjoy learning what others see, and this broadens your capacity and knowledge. Wisdom cannot be achieved alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The classic story structure has something to teach us all if we’re not careful: pride goeth before the fall. Don’t be afraid to pursue your ambition, but do it with humility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s not a favorable time to open the arena to outsiders. You don’t need a hero to save the day, especially not one who isn’t as familiar with “the day” as you are. Let the day evolve with the original team.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you choose to fight, you also choose destruction. A decision to create or educate is a decision to build. What’s right for one time is wrong for another time. What will best serve the current situation?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If things are mostly agreeable, you are wise to go along. Nitpicking is for another day — a day when you’re paid to deliver detail-oriented work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The stronger move is actually the softer move, too. It takes fortitude to forgive and security to be compassionate. The weak find it difficult to nurture others as you do now.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

