Horoscopes: Sept. 29

The trine of Venus and Neptune in visionary water signs is a call to integrate the third eye, which is not a sense unique to an elite group of psychic seers, but a collective consciousness available to all. The knowingness of this spiritual Wikipedia is accessible with a three-step process. Step one: breathe. Step two: open up. Step three: believe.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Give yourself the leeway to mess around, try things on and poke your nose into the parts of it that don’t seem meant for you. The bottom line is, you won’t know until you try.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may not think you have a lot of rules, but in fact you abide rather strictly to your preferences. You’re even more selective than usual, and will gladly pass on things that fall short of your sensory and intellectual standards.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your conversational skills will be called on. You’re in demand for being so adaptable, comfortable and effective in a variety of situations. It’s a natural extension of the sort of work and play you do today.