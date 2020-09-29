Horoscopes: Sept. 29

In theory, abstaining from bad habits is simple: you just don’t do the bad habit. In reality, the complexity of the human mind can turn even the simplest directive into a mission impossible. Therefore, some desirable behaviors are hard to own. The direction change of Saturn suggests we strive for clear thinking. All progress springs from this.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 29). You build a few new practices this year, one at a time, step by step, habit by habit. You focus on getting incrementally better at something and by next season you can already start to see results. January beings an exciting bonus and March hands you the opportunity to turn over an investment for profit. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 4, 44, 48 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You feel like a soldier for a cause, though to others who know less about it, you are very much a commander. Either way, your position comes with great responsibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your sophistication makes it easier for you to avoid extremes of thought. Just because things aren’t the best doesn’t make them the worst. You could sort through feelings, but choosing not to judge is quicker and cleaner.