Horoscopes: Sept. 28

Have you ever told yourself what you wanted to dream about before you drifted off to the land of sleep? Have you put your wish into a penny and tossed it in the well? Do it again while Venus and Neptune line up their intentions for tomorrow’s water sign trine — an aspect that promises to consider our dreams and add to them in surprisingly lucky ways.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Disappointment is a powerful emotion that can drastically alter the plot, changing what people decide to go for. A past disappointment fuels a grand plan that feels something like revenge without the ill-intent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be drawn to new work. It’s scary because you’re not sure you can do it. Start anyway. Begin in private so there is no pressure from outside eyes and no expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re getting better by doing. The practice improves you more than any teacher, method or affiliation could. There’s no mindset that will matter more than the repetition of a correct move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll add a skill or tool to your arsenal. Friends inspire, and you’ll experiment with their methods. Something they are doing will work for you; you just have to figure out which part that is.